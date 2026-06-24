ETV Bharat / bharat

Margadarsi's 130th Branch: Customers Share Success Stories As Firm Launches 29th Branch In Karnataka

Gulbarga: Margadarsi Chit Fund Managing Director Shailaja Kiron on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a new chit fund branch at Kalaburagi, taking the total number of branches to 130 across the country and 29 in the state.

She conveyed her greetings and best wishes to customers and staff present at the ceremony.

The new branch is located near Siddeshwar Kalyana Mantapa on Old Jewargi Road.

Speaking during the event, several customers shared their experiences with the institution and explained how chit fund investments had helped them achieve financial stability and meet personal and business requirements.

Nityananda Prabhu, a customer from Raichur, said he had been investing in Margadarsi Chits for the past 23 years. "I started investing in 2002 through the Mangaluru branch. Over the years, the institution has been highly beneficial for me. It is a trustworthy organisation, and I have never faced any difficulty in receiving my funds," he said.

He explained that chit funds differ from conventional banking services because they operate on a cooperative investment model in which members contribute regularly and benefit collectively. According to him, chit funds offer greater flexibility for individuals and entrepreneurs who need access to larger amounts of money for business expansion, construction or other financial needs.

Prabhu also thanked Ramoji Group founder Sri Ramoji Rao for building the institution and said that disciplined investment through chit schemes had helped him grow financially over the years.