Margadarsi's 130th Branch: Customers Share Success Stories As Firm Launches 29th Branch In Karnataka
Several customers shared how chit fund investments helped them achieve financial stability and meet their personal and business needs at the event.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Gulbarga: Margadarsi Chit Fund Managing Director Shailaja Kiron on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a new chit fund branch at Kalaburagi, taking the total number of branches to 130 across the country and 29 in the state.
She conveyed her greetings and best wishes to customers and staff present at the ceremony.
The new branch is located near Siddeshwar Kalyana Mantapa on Old Jewargi Road.
Speaking during the event, several customers shared their experiences with the institution and explained how chit fund investments had helped them achieve financial stability and meet personal and business requirements.
Nityananda Prabhu, a customer from Raichur, said he had been investing in Margadarsi Chits for the past 23 years. "I started investing in 2002 through the Mangaluru branch. Over the years, the institution has been highly beneficial for me. It is a trustworthy organisation, and I have never faced any difficulty in receiving my funds," he said.
He explained that chit funds differ from conventional banking services because they operate on a cooperative investment model in which members contribute regularly and benefit collectively. According to him, chit funds offer greater flexibility for individuals and entrepreneurs who need access to larger amounts of money for business expansion, construction or other financial needs.
Prabhu also thanked Ramoji Group founder Sri Ramoji Rao for building the institution and said that disciplined investment through chit schemes had helped him grow financially over the years.
"I began with a chit value of ₹1 lakh and gradually increased my investments. Today, I have been able to handle much larger investments because of proper planning and consistent participation," he said.
Another customer, Raj, who has been associated with the company for nearly a decade, described Margadarsi as a reliable guide during financial difficulties. "The institution provides clear guidance and support whenever customers face financial challenges. The process is simple and customer-friendly," he said.
Advocate Rajesh Patil welcomed the opening of the Kalaburagi branch and said it would benefit residents of the region. "Although the company originated in Hyderabad, it has expanded across several locations and has now come to Kalaburagi. This branch will provide financial support and guidance to people here. I hope it continues to grow and serve the community," he said.
Another long-time customer said he had been travelling from Kalaburagi to Raichur to participate in chit schemes before the local branch was established. He noted that the opening of a branch in Kalaburagi would make services more accessible to locals. "My experience has been smooth. The funds were credited to my account within days after completion of the process, and I never faced any major documentation issues," he said.
Customers at the event highlighted the institution's investment opportunities, simplified procedures and financial assistance as key reasons for their long association with the company.
With the opening of its 130th branch, Margadarsi Chit Fund aims to strengthen its presence in North Karnataka and expand access to its financial services for individuals, traders, professionals and small business owners in the region.
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