ETV Bharat / bharat

Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Receives Prof. J. Philip Leadership Award; Calls for Ethical, Tech-Driven, And Compassionate Leadership

Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron speaking at the 37th foundation day of the Association of Indian Management Schools in Bengaluru on Saturday, Aug 29, 2026. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Sailaja Kiron, Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited, received the Professor J. Philip Women Leadership Award for her professional achievements at an event here on Saturday.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, she dedicated the award to her colleagues, employees, and family, noting that every achievement is the result of collective effort.

Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron received the Prof. J. Philip Leadership Award in Bengaluru on Saturday (ETV Bharat)

"The award is especially meaningful because it carries the name of Professor J. Philip, an educator who believed that institutions should produce leaders with competence, character, and compassion," Kiron said, as she delivered the Guest of Honour address at the 37th Foundation Day of the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS), held at XIME Bengaluru.

The programme, themed 'Role of Visionary Leadership for the Future of Management Education', brought together educators, industry representatives, and students.

Addressing the gathering, she stated that management education must move beyond traditional classrooms and textbooks to prepare students for a rapidly changing world shaped by artificial intelligence, automation, and digital technology.

Kiron emphasised that educational institutions cannot rely solely on their past achievements and must continuously adapt to evolving global needs. Investment in digital transformation and technology platforms, she noted, is essential for improving services.

"Technology must empower people, not replace them. Management institutions must integrate technology while reinforcing human values like empathy, integrity, and responsibility," she said.

Recalling her experience of becoming the managing director of a company with 12 branches and a turnover of ₹100 crore at the young age of 30, she shared that imagination allows leaders to see opportunities for growth where others see limitations.