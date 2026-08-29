Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Receives Prof. J. Philip Leadership Award; Calls for Ethical, Tech-Driven, And Compassionate Leadership
Kiron said visionary leadership required the courage to recognise possibilities, question established practices and respond to future challenges. Mohammed Rafique Mulla reports.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: Sailaja Kiron, Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited, received the Professor J. Philip Women Leadership Award for her professional achievements at an event here on Saturday.
Expressing gratitude for the recognition, she dedicated the award to her colleagues, employees, and family, noting that every achievement is the result of collective effort.
"The award is especially meaningful because it carries the name of Professor J. Philip, an educator who believed that institutions should produce leaders with competence, character, and compassion," Kiron said, as she delivered the Guest of Honour address at the 37th Foundation Day of the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS), held at XIME Bengaluru.
The programme, themed 'Role of Visionary Leadership for the Future of Management Education', brought together educators, industry representatives, and students.
Addressing the gathering, she stated that management education must move beyond traditional classrooms and textbooks to prepare students for a rapidly changing world shaped by artificial intelligence, automation, and digital technology.
Kiron emphasised that educational institutions cannot rely solely on their past achievements and must continuously adapt to evolving global needs. Investment in digital transformation and technology platforms, she noted, is essential for improving services.
"Technology must empower people, not replace them. Management institutions must integrate technology while reinforcing human values like empathy, integrity, and responsibility," she said.
Recalling her experience of becoming the managing director of a company with 12 branches and a turnover of ₹100 crore at the young age of 30, she shared that imagination allows leaders to see opportunities for growth where others see limitations.
"The purpose of management education should be to develop ethical decision-makers, innovative thinkers, problem-solvers, entrepreneurs, and nation-builders. Today's students will become tomorrow's leaders, and institutions carry the responsibility of shaping them," she said.
The Margadarsi MD also noted that visionary leadership is not merely about holding a position. "It requires the courage to recognise possibilities, question established practices, and respond dynamically to future challenges," she said.
With information readily available through Artificial Intelligence (AI), teachers must help students learn how to think, analyse, question, innovate, and make ethical decisions, Kiron added. She also called for greater research and decisive action to protect the planet amid increasing environmental disasters.
Pointing to the gap between classroom learning and industry expectations, Kiron urged institutions to expand internships, live projects, and industry mentoring. She highlighted that India's startup movement has shown how young people can turn simple ideas into enterprises with wider social value.
Citing young innovators Omkar Singh Batra, Sam Sangi, and Advait Thakur, she stated that courage, resilience, and creativity are central to entrepreneurship.
She also referenced Vinisha Umashankar, who developed a solar-powered mobile ironing vehicle after studying the health problems faced by washermen using coal-fired irons.
"Small problems can lead to significant solutions and sustainable business models when students are encouraged to observe, question, and innovate," she said.
Emphasising ethical leadership, Kiron stated that success without ethics is short-lived. Integrity creates trust, trust builds relationships, and relationships build institutions and nations.
Leadership is not measured by how many people work under you, but by how many people grow because of you. Great leaders create more leaders, not merely followers, she added. Addressing the students, she urged them to dream fearlessly, work honestly, keep learning, and respect their parents and teachers.
Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), and Nandini Rangaswamy, Managing Director and Founder Trustee of Chandra Group and GRG Trust, and Co-Chairperson of the CII Global Leadership Council and CII Higher Education Council, were also present on the occasion.
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