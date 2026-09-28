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Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Lays Foundation Stone For Reddygunta Tank Development Works Under Ramoji Foundation

Margadarsi Chit Fund Managing Director Sailaja Kiron laid the foundation stone for development works for Reddygunta Tank in Chittoor on Monday ( ETV Bharat )

Chittoor: Ramoji Foundation broke ground for a development project at a tank in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor, on Monday.

Margadarsi Chit Fund, Managing Director (MD), Sailaja Kiron, laid the foundation stone for development works at Reddygunta tank, located in Chittoor city. The development works are aimed at improving the green space for the denizens of the Reddygunta area.

Sailaja Kiron thanked the Chittoor Collector Sumit Kumar for providing permission to develop the tank. The Ramoji Foundation chose Reddygunta tank as part of its social service programs it has taken up across Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, she explained the components covered in the development works. She said a fence would be erected and a walking track would be constructed.