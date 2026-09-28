Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Lays Foundation Stone For Reddygunta Tank Development Works Under Ramoji Foundation
The works will be completed in a year, after which people in Chittoor can spend quality time with their families at the pond.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Chittoor: Ramoji Foundation broke ground for a development project at a tank in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor, on Monday.
Margadarsi Chit Fund, Managing Director (MD), Sailaja Kiron, laid the foundation stone for development works at Reddygunta tank, located in Chittoor city. The development works are aimed at improving the green space for the denizens of the Reddygunta area.
Sailaja Kiron thanked the Chittoor Collector Sumit Kumar for providing permission to develop the tank. The Ramoji Foundation chose Reddygunta tank as part of its social service programs it has taken up across Andhra Pradesh.
Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, she explained the components covered in the development works. She said a fence would be erected and a walking track would be constructed.
She also said that a comprehensive green cover will be raised around the lake. She was confident that the public space, which is under development, will cater to the people of Chittoor city. It will offer them a space, where they can spend quality time with their family in a pleasant environment.
She announced that the Foundation has planned to complete the pond development project within a year.
Sumit Kumar assured full cooperation on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government.
Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao, Chandragiri, Puthalapattu, and Chittoor MLAs Pulivarthi Nani, Muralimohan, and Gurajala Jagan Mohan, NEC Central Committee member Ramesh Babu, Balaji Hatcheries MD Neeraja, Director Praneeth, and others were present on the occasion.
Read More