ETV Bharat / bharat

Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Inaugurates 135th Branch In Jaggayyapet

NTR District: Margadarsi Chit Fund Managing Director Sailaja Kiron on Monday inaugurated the 135th branch at Jaggayyapet in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh.

"Our aim is to offer financial support to our Margadarsi subscribers so that they can realise their dreams," said Sailaja Kiron, after participating in the inaugural pujas.

The first chit subscription was made by Krishna District Cooperative Bank Chairman Nettem Sri Raghuram's wife Swarna. Sailaja Kiron issued her the receipt for the transaction.

Many prominent people from Jaggayyapet town attended the inauguration of the new branch and congratulated Sailaja Kiron and Margadarsi employees.

Many customers who have been transacting with the company for many years expressed happiness over the establishment of a new branch in Jaggayyapet. This new branch, according to them, will serve their needs locally as they had been subscribing to Margadarsi chit funds for years from other branches elswhere in the state. They said the money invested in the company will be useful to them in many ways and will contribute to their goals-- both long and short-terms.

Sailaja Kiron said, "Many people from Jaggayyapet are members of the Vijayawada branch. They are passing on their profits and trust to new people." If you want to promote a person or a company, she said, it would not be possible until the entity or individual earns the trust of its subscribers.

"For 64 years, the members have believed in the stability and strength of Margadarsi. They are driving Margadarsi forward with that belief. Your support and admiration are the reason for Margadarsi's growth"