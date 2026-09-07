Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Inaugurates 135th Branch In Jaggayyapet
Subscribers, who were present for the inauguration, hailed Margadarsi for the trust and expressed their satisfaction.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
NTR District: Margadarsi Chit Fund Managing Director Sailaja Kiron on Monday inaugurated the 135th branch at Jaggayyapet in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh.
"Our aim is to offer financial support to our Margadarsi subscribers so that they can realise their dreams," said Sailaja Kiron, after participating in the inaugural pujas.
The first chit subscription was made by Krishna District Cooperative Bank Chairman Nettem Sri Raghuram's wife Swarna. Sailaja Kiron issued her the receipt for the transaction.
Many prominent people from Jaggayyapet town attended the inauguration of the new branch and congratulated Sailaja Kiron and Margadarsi employees.
Many customers who have been transacting with the company for many years expressed happiness over the establishment of a new branch in Jaggayyapet. This new branch, according to them, will serve their needs locally as they had been subscribing to Margadarsi chit funds for years from other branches elswhere in the state. They said the money invested in the company will be useful to them in many ways and will contribute to their goals-- both long and short-terms.
Sailaja Kiron said, "Many people from Jaggayyapet are members of the Vijayawada branch. They are passing on their profits and trust to new people." If you want to promote a person or a company, she said, it would not be possible until the entity or individual earns the trust of its subscribers.
"For 64 years, the members have believed in the stability and strength of Margadarsi. They are driving Margadarsi forward with that belief. Your support and admiration are the reason for Margadarsi's growth"
Nettam Sri Raghuram said, "People across India have continued to trust Margadarsi for decades. Everyone believes that the money invested in the highly prestigious Margadarsi will be safe. Margadarsi is a promising avenue for small businessmen and employees who want to save their earned money".
Nettem Swarna expressed happiness that she started a chit in Margadarsi for the first time with great confidence.
Another member said that they have been depositing chits for 15 years. They explained that they have benefitted a lot through this. Those who came for the inauguration also said that they have recommended this chit to many people and in all these years, not a single mistake has been made.
An account holder, Nageswara Rao, said, 'I have been investing in Margadarsi for many years. I have seen many chit funds in my life, but I have not seen an honest company like Margadarsi. I joined Margadarsi as a member in 1970. My personal opinion is that Margadarsi is a visionary who shows the way to money. Many people have benefited and will benefit from this."
Another account holder, Jayaram Naidu, said, "I am very happy to be present for the inauguration. I wish Margadarsi to grow day by day. The growth of this organisation founded by Sri Ramoji Rao has given me great joy."
SK Jani, who is also an account holder, said, "I have benefited a lot by opening an account in Margadarsi. I have been depositing chits for 15 years. I have recommended Margadarsi to many people. Everyone has got good savings. It makes them happy. Some of them have witnessed huge growth."
Venkatrajarao, also an account holder, said, "I have been a customer of Margadarsi for the last 30 years. It helped me grow. You can invest your hard-earned money with confidence. No one has ever faced any problem with Margadarsi chits."
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