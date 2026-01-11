ETV Bharat / bharat

Plant Trees, Conserve Water: Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron At Sri Prakash School Anniversary In Peddapuram

Hyderabad: Caring for the environment is our duty to the planet, said Margadarsi Chit Fund Managing Director Sailaja Kiron on Saturday evening while addressing students at the 18th anniversary celebrations of Sri Prakash Synergy School in Peddapuram, Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh.

"At Margadarsi, we have planted 1 lakh trees ... I call upon each one of you to plant at least 100 trees in your lifetime," she said, adding that a single tree planted today can provide benefits for decades.

Sri Prakash Synergy School management felicitated Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron (ETV Bharat)

Sailaja Kiron attended the event as the chief guest and motivated the students on various issues.