Plant Trees, Conserve Water: Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron At Sri Prakash School Anniversary In Peddapuram
Sailaja Kiron attended the 18th anniversary celebrations of Sri Prakash Synergy School in Peddapuram as the chief guest and motivated the students on various issues
Published : January 11, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Caring for the environment is our duty to the planet, said Margadarsi Chit Fund Managing Director Sailaja Kiron on Saturday evening while addressing students at the 18th anniversary celebrations of Sri Prakash Synergy School in Peddapuram, Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh.
"At Margadarsi, we have planted 1 lakh trees ... I call upon each one of you to plant at least 100 trees in your lifetime," she said, adding that a single tree planted today can provide benefits for decades.
Sailaja Kiron attended the event as the chief guest and motivated the students on various issues.
Speaking on the significance of water, she urged the students to conserve water. "We do hear a slogan-- 'Save Water! Save Life!' ... Is it just a slogan? Imagine a day without water. There will be no food, no life. That is why every drop matters," she said.
Sailaja Kiron said that late Sri Ramoji Rao, the founder chairman of Ramoji Group of companies, gave importance to values, culture, and relationships. She said that books do not teach values; one can learn them by respecting elders and grasping the essence of their life lessons.
She said that parents, as well as teachers, farmers, soldiers, and sanitation workers, should be respected. "Education teaches us how to live rather than how to earn," she said.
Sri Prakash Educational Society Chairman K Keshavarao and Sri Prakash Synergy School Director CH Vijayaprakash are among others who participated in the event.
