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Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Among 70 Recipients Of Samata Puraskar At Thirunakshatram Mahotsavam In Muchintal

Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron receives Samata Puraskar ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited Managing Director Sailaja Kiron was among 70 distinguished personalities honoured with the 'Samata Puraskar' during the 70th Thirunakshatram Mahotsavam of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at Sri Ramanagaram in Muchintal, Ranga Reddy district, on Wednesday.

The four-day celebrations, being held at the Statue of Equality premises in Shamshabad mandal, witnessed the participation of a large number of devotees and prominent personalities. The award recipients included women achievers recognised for their contributions to social service at the national level, besides soldiers and scientists.

Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Among 70 Recipients Of Samata Puraskar At Thirunakshatram Mahotsavam In Muchintal (ETV Bharat) The event was organised under the guidance of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and attended by Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, among others. Addressing the gathering, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said India's culture accorded women a unique position of honour and emphasised that respecting mothers, who give birth to and nurture children, should be considered a collective social responsibility. He said the respect accorded to women during the eras of Sri Ramachandra and Bhagavad Ramanuja continued to hold relevance. He also urged people to draw inspiration from the relationships and sacrifices depicted in the Ramayana, including those between parents and children, spouses, siblings, and gurus and their disciples.