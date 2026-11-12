Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Among 70 Recipients Of Samata Puraskar At Thirunakshatram Mahotsavam In Muchintal
After receiving the award, Sailaja Kiron said children had a lifelong responsibility to care for their mothers with love and affection.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited Managing Director Sailaja Kiron was among 70 distinguished personalities honoured with the 'Samata Puraskar' during the 70th Thirunakshatram Mahotsavam of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at Sri Ramanagaram in Muchintal, Ranga Reddy district, on Wednesday.
The four-day celebrations, being held at the Statue of Equality premises in Shamshabad mandal, witnessed the participation of a large number of devotees and prominent personalities. The award recipients included women achievers recognised for their contributions to social service at the national level, besides soldiers and scientists.
The event was organised under the guidance of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and attended by Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, among others.
Addressing the gathering, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said India's culture accorded women a unique position of honour and emphasised that respecting mothers, who give birth to and nurture children, should be considered a collective social responsibility.
He said the respect accorded to women during the eras of Sri Ramachandra and Bhagavad Ramanuja continued to hold relevance. He also urged people to draw inspiration from the relationships and sacrifices depicted in the Ramayana, including those between parents and children, spouses, siblings, and gurus and their disciples.
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said Bageshwar Dham Ashram would also undertake initiatives to honour women. He invited Chinna Jeeyar Swamy to attend an upcoming event dedicated to the worship of Lord Hanuman, featuring an offering of one lakh coconuts.
After receiving the award, Sailaja Kiron said children had a lifelong responsibility to care for their mothers with love and affection.
"It is the responsibility of children to care for the mother who gave birth to and raised them, with love throughout their lives. I consider myself fortunate to have been honoured by Chinna Jeeyar Swamy during the Yathindra Saptati celebrations," she said.
She added that Chinna Jeeyar Swamy had shared valuable insights on respecting elders, and said his thoughts and ideals should be understood and followed by children as well as adults.
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