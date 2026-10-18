Margadarsi Donates Two Golden Lotuses To Kanaka Durga Temple In Vijayawada
Margadarsi Managing Director Sailaja Kiron and Ramoji Film City Managing Director Vijayeswari visited the temple on Sunday and offered special prayers to the presiding deity.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Vijayawada: Indrakeeladri witnessed a special spiritual splendour on the auspicious occasion of Durgashtami during the Dussehra Sharan Navaratri celebrations, as thousands of devotees visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited donated two golden lotuses on the occasion.
Margadarsi Managing Director Sailaja Kiron and Ramoji Film City Managing Director Vijayeswari visited the temple on Sunday morning and offered special prayers to the presiding deity.
The two golden lotuses, crafted by expert goldsmiths using 22-carat gold, weigh a total of 280.25 grams. The flowers were placed before the temple's presiding deity, Kanaka Durga, as part of the offering. Later, Sailaja Kiron and Vijayeswari handed them over, along with a receipt, to temple Executive Officer Seena Nayak at the Ashirvachana Mandapam in the temple complex.
Speaking on the occasion, Sailaja Kiron said the golden lotuses had been specially crafted.
Seena Nayak thanked them for presenting the golden flowers to Goddess Kanaka Durga with devotion.
Nearly one lakh devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga, who was adorned as Mahalakshmi Devi on the seventh day of the Dasara celebrations on Saturday.
On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the Vijayawada Utsav and offered prayers at the temple during his one-day visit to Andhra Pradesh.
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