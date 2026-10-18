ETV Bharat / bharat

Margadarsi Donates Two Golden Lotuses To Kanaka Durga Temple In Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Indrakeeladri witnessed a special spiritual splendour on the auspicious occasion of Durgashtami during the Dussehra Sharan Navaratri celebrations, as thousands of devotees visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited donated two golden lotuses on the occasion.

Margadarsi Managing Director Sailaja Kiron and Ramoji Film City Managing Director Vijayeswari visited the temple on Sunday morning and offered special prayers to the presiding deity.

Margadarsi Donates Two Golden Lotuses To Kanaka Durga Temple In Vijayawada (ETV Bharat)

The two golden lotuses, crafted by expert goldsmiths using 22-carat gold, weigh a total of 280.25 grams. The flowers were placed before the temple's presiding deity, Kanaka Durga, as part of the offering. Later, Sailaja Kiron and Vijayeswari handed them over, along with a receipt, to temple Executive Officer Seena Nayak at the Ashirvachana Mandapam in the temple complex.

Speaking on the occasion, Sailaja Kiron said the golden lotuses had been specially crafted.