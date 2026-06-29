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Margadarsi Chit Funds: MD Sailaja Kiron Inaugurates 131st Branch At Kamareddy

She was happy that the new branch has come up in Kamareddy, which is doted by agricultural and industries alike.

Sailaja Kiron said that chit funds provide financial discipline and security to poor families. She added that Margadarsi supports middle-class families as and when financial support is required.

Kamareddy: Margadarsi Chit Funds Managing Director Sailaja Kiron on Monday inaugurated the company's 131st branch in Kamareddy in Telangana. Employees and staff participated in a special puja organised as part of the inauguration ceremony.

Launching the first transaction in the branch, Sailaja Kiron received a Demand Draft (DD) from one Rajamouli, one of the first customers in the Kamareddy branch. She supplied him with the receipt for his contribution. Later, she had a meeting with the staff. She offered them guidance on managing chits made available through the branch.

"Congratulations to the people of Kamareddy. I am happy to open a new branch in Kamareddy, which is an agricultural and industrial area. Margadarsi Chit Funds services provide financial support for the middle class. Margadarsi helps and supports people from all walks of life," Sailaja Kiron said.

"Financial discipline and planning are important for every family. With chit funds, financial discipline becomes a habit. With chit funds, middle-class families can have financial discipline and security. We run chits with pay out valued at Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh in areas like Kamareddy. Margadarsi Chit Funds provides you with the opportunity to withdraw your savings whenever you need them. We take the responsibility of making payment within three days if you submit documents," she added.

Customers expressed their joy that they have been saving in Margadarsi Chits for many years, and the company is meeting their needs.

"Margadarsi is a good and reliable company. We are happy. The new branch has come up here. In the past, we invested in small chits and now we can aim for big ones. Margadarsi will be useful for us to invest in large amounts of chits," said one of the customers of Margadarsi Chit Funds.