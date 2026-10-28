Margadarsi Chit Fund Sets New Record, Monthly Trading In Tamil Nadu Crosses Rs 100 crore
Last year, Margadarsi Chit Fund registered a growth of nearly 20 percent, and the same growth is expected this year too, company sources said.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST|
Updated : October 28, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
Chennai: Hyderabad-headquartered Margadarsi Chit Fund has set a record by achieving a monthly turnover of Rs 100 crore through its Tamil Nadu branches.
The Margadarsi Chit Fund has been a leading company in the chit fund sector for over six decades. Started in 1962, Margadarsi provides its services to the people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.
As Margadarsi Chit Fund achieved a record monthly turnover of Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu, the employees of the Tamil Nadu branches as well as the employees of Ramoji Film City, celebrated the occasion together at the Tamil Nadu head office of Margadarshi Chit Fund in Nungambakkam, Chennai.
Sridhar, Tamil Nadu division director of Margadarsi Chit Fund, cut the cake on the occasion.
"Margadarsi Chit Fund is already doing well in Tamil Nadu with 18 branches. Steps are underway to increase the number of these branches to 20," said Sridhar.
Accordingly, two more branches will be opened in Chennai, at Kooduvanchery and Tiruvallur in November. Further, Margadarsi Chit Fund is planning to open new branches in Puducherry and Thoothukudi as well.
Since the monthly turnover of the Tamil Nadu branches of Margadarsi Chit Fund has reached Rs 100 crore, the net annual turnover has reached Rs 1,200 crore. This is considered a milestone in the chit fund industry. Last year too, Margadarshi Chit Fund company registered a growth of nearly 20 percent, and the same growth (20%) is expected this year too.
The Tamil Nadu branches of Margadarsi Chit Fund are ready to take it to the next level, company officials said. In order to provide better services to customers, Margadarshi Chit Fund is completely digitising its services.
A target has been set to reach a turnover of Rs 2,000 crore in Tamil Nadu alone by March 2028. The total annual turnover of Margadarsi in all states, including Tamil Nadu, is expected to cross Rs 16,000 crore this year.
"Margadarsi Chit Fund, which has been well received by customers for its quick document transfer and prize money, is planning to expand its services by opening 10 more branches in Tamil Nadu by March 2028," said a company official.
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