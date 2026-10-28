ETV Bharat / bharat

Margadarsi Chit Fund Sets New Record, Monthly Trading In Tamil Nadu Crosses Rs 100 crore

The monthly turnover of the Tamil Nadu branches of Margadarsi Chit Fund has reached Rs 100 crore ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Hyderabad-headquartered Margadarsi Chit Fund has set a record by achieving a monthly turnover of Rs 100 crore through its Tamil Nadu branches.

The Margadarsi Chit Fund has been a leading company in the chit fund sector for over six decades. Started in 1962, Margadarsi provides its services to the people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

As Margadarsi Chit Fund achieved a record monthly turnover of Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu, the employees of the Tamil Nadu branches as well as the employees of Ramoji Film City, celebrated the occasion together at the Tamil Nadu head office of Margadarshi Chit Fund in Nungambakkam, Chennai.

Margadarsi Chit Fund sets a new record (ETV Bharat)

Sridhar, Tamil Nadu division director of Margadarsi Chit Fund, cut the cake on the occasion.

"Margadarsi Chit Fund is already doing well in Tamil Nadu with 18 branches. Steps are underway to increase the number of these branches to 20," said Sridhar.

Accordingly, two more branches will be opened in Chennai, at Kooduvanchery and Tiruvallur in November. Further, Margadarsi Chit Fund is planning to open new branches in Puducherry and Thoothukudi as well.