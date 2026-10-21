ETV Bharat / bharat

US Energy Diplomacy: Marco Rubio To Visit Gujarat's Jamnagar Today For Key Meeting With Mukesh Ambani

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio pose for a photo with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Tuesday. ( AP )

Jamnagar/New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Jamnagar in Gujarat today underlines the growing American interest in boosting Venezuelan crude oil production with India's help amid ongoing disruptions to the oil trade due to the conflict in Iran and Yemen.

A day after calling India a "refining superpower," Rubio will visit the Reliance Industries refinery complex in Jamnagar, which is equipped with modern technology and vast refining capacity and meet Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.

The Jamnagar local administration, police department, and Reliance management team have implemented extensive and stringent security measures. The visit is significant as the US is pushing to expand Venezuela's oil output from 1.2 million to 1.5 million barrels per day and is actively seeking investments to boost the Latin American country's oil industry. The US has been overseeing Venezuela's oil resources since it captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January this year. The visit to Jamnagar by the high-ranking official underlines how serious the US is about getting India's help to boost Venezuela's oil supplies. Reliance is already the largest buyer of Venezuelan crude oil outside the United States. Rubio said on Wednesday he would discuss Venezuelan oil processing with Reliance. "We've talked to them about it in the past. We're going to go see what the holdup is and what opportunities exist. We'll see how the conversation goes. This is a company that has had a presence in Venezuela in the past and whose refining capabilities are substantial." Rubio has been playing a key role in overseeing Venezuela since the US ousted former President Nicolas Maduro.