US Energy Diplomacy: Marco Rubio To Visit Gujarat's Jamnagar Today For Key Meeting With Mukesh Ambani
Rubio's visit to Jamnagar underlines how serious the US is about getting India's help to boost Venezuela's oil supplies.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Jamnagar/New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Jamnagar in Gujarat today underlines the growing American interest in boosting Venezuelan crude oil production with India's help amid ongoing disruptions to the oil trade due to the conflict in Iran and Yemen.
A day after calling India a "refining superpower," Rubio will visit the Reliance Industries refinery complex in Jamnagar, which is equipped with modern technology and vast refining capacity and meet Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.
The Jamnagar local administration, police department, and Reliance management team have implemented extensive and stringent security measures. The visit is significant as the US is pushing to expand Venezuela's oil output from 1.2 million to 1.5 million barrels per day and is actively seeking investments to boost the Latin American country's oil industry. The US has been overseeing Venezuela's oil resources since it captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January this year.
The visit to Jamnagar by the high-ranking official underlines how serious the US is about getting India's help to boost Venezuela's oil supplies. Reliance is already the largest buyer of Venezuelan crude oil outside the United States. Rubio said on Wednesday he would discuss Venezuelan oil processing with Reliance.
US Secretary Of State Meets Jaishankar In Mumbai, Both Leaders Reaffirm Advancing US-India Strategic Partnership #MarcoRubio #SJaishankar #IndiaUSRelations #MumbaiSummit #StrategicPartnership #ForeignPolicy Live Update: https://t.co/1pJwz9gDsS https://t.co/JnVDOwV4tj— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) October 20, 2026
"We've talked to them about it in the past. We're going to go see what the holdup is and what opportunities exist. We'll see how the conversation goes. This is a company that has had a presence in Venezuela in the past and whose refining capabilities are substantial." Rubio has been playing a key role in overseeing Venezuela since the US ousted former President Nicolas Maduro.
The Jamnagar Refinery is the world’s largest and most complex single-site refining complex. It processes roughly 1.4 million barrels of crude oil per day. It can also handle heavy, extra-heavy Venezuelan crude. Reliance's links with the US are growing. In March, Trump announced that the US would build its first refinery in 50 years with investment from India's Reliance Industries.
Energy diplomacy is emerging as an important sector in the India-US relationship. US President Donald Trump is keen on India reducing its oil dependency on Russia while boosting oil imports from Venezuela.
Rubio on Tuesday said his Jamnagar visit would be an opportunity to explore large-scale refining capacity and how it could play a role in the efforts to diversify oil supplies amid the war in Iran and Yemen. The conflict in the region has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.
“Energy is related to national security. You know, countries fight wars over energy, as an example. Economies collapse over lack of energy. So we’re going to go see a company that has a tremendous amount of refining capability, so it makes all the sense in the world to talk to them about it,” Rubio said.
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