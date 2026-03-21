ETV Bharat / bharat

March 30 Deadline For Nitish And Nabin To Resign From Bihar Legislature

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin will have to resign from the Bihar legislature by March 30, as per rules pertaining to the Rajya Sabha elections.

Both of them could do so on March 27 (Ramnavami) and 28, which are the only available dates in the next couple of weeks during the ongoing ‘kharmas’ or the one-month period during which auspicious works, except prayers, are not usually taken up.

However, this does not mean that Nitish, who is also the Janata Dal (United) or JDU president, will have to resign from the chief minister’s post anytime soon. He can continue without being a member of the state legislature. At present, Nitish is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council. He took oath as an MLC on May 7, 2024 and his six-year tenure would end on May 6, 2030.

Earlier this month, he decided to contest the Rajya Sabha election and got elected on March 16. Nitin is an MLA and was elected from the Bankipur constituency in the state Assembly elections held in November last year. He became a minister in Nitish’s cabinet and resigned in December last year after being appointed the national executive president of the BJP.

He became the national president of the party in January and got elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16. According to Article 101(2) of the Constitution of India, no person can simultaneously remain a member of the Parliament and a House of the state legislature.

Under Section 69 of The Representation of The People Act, 1951, read with the rules, an elected person must vacate one seat within 14 days from the date of declaration of publication of the Rajya Sabha election result. If the MLA or MLC does not resign from the state legislature within the period, his seat in the state legislature automatically becomes vacant after the expiry of that period.