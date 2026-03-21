March 30 Deadline For Nitish And Nabin To Resign From Bihar Legislature
Both the Chief Minister and the BJP national president have been elected to the Rajya Sabha and must vacate their seats to take oath.
By Dev Raj
Published : March 21, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin will have to resign from the Bihar legislature by March 30, as per rules pertaining to the Rajya Sabha elections.
Both of them could do so on March 27 (Ramnavami) and 28, which are the only available dates in the next couple of weeks during the ongoing ‘kharmas’ or the one-month period during which auspicious works, except prayers, are not usually taken up.
However, this does not mean that Nitish, who is also the Janata Dal (United) or JDU president, will have to resign from the chief minister’s post anytime soon. He can continue without being a member of the state legislature. At present, Nitish is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council. He took oath as an MLC on May 7, 2024 and his six-year tenure would end on May 6, 2030.
Earlier this month, he decided to contest the Rajya Sabha election and got elected on March 16. Nitin is an MLA and was elected from the Bankipur constituency in the state Assembly elections held in November last year. He became a minister in Nitish’s cabinet and resigned in December last year after being appointed the national executive president of the BJP.
He became the national president of the party in January and got elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16. According to Article 101(2) of the Constitution of India, no person can simultaneously remain a member of the Parliament and a House of the state legislature.
Under Section 69 of The Representation of The People Act, 1951, read with the rules, an elected person must vacate one seat within 14 days from the date of declaration of publication of the Rajya Sabha election result. If the MLA or MLC does not resign from the state legislature within the period, his seat in the state legislature automatically becomes vacant after the expiry of that period.
Since Nitish and Nitin both got elected to the Upper House of the Parliament on March 16, they will have to vacate one of the seats by March 30. As member-elect of the Rajya Sabha they must take the oath or affirmation before taking their seat in the House, but the Constitution does not prescribe any specific time limit for it. They will not be able to sit, vote, or participate in proceedings till they take the oath.
Talking about the next few moves by Nitish and how long he will stay as the chief minister, his close aide and state water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary told ETV Bharat, “He (Nitish) may have to choose from one of the two Houses in which he wants to stay by March 30, but it is neither mandatory nor necessary for him to resign as the chief minister along with it. According to the Constitution of our country, he can stay chief minister for the next six months without being a member of either House of the Bihar legislature.”
Asked about the date of the formation of a new government in the state, Vijay said that it was not yet decided and Nitish, as well as, the top leadership of the NDA would take a call on the issue.
“Our leader Nitish ji will take a decision on when to resign from the post of the chief minister and when to have a new government in the state. The NDA leaders will also meet to discuss the issue. Things shall be decided with consensus,” Choudhary added.
Sources in the NDA said that the next chief minister could be from the BJP, which is the largest party with 89 seats in the 243-member Assembly. Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, minister of state (MoS) for home affairs Nityanand Rai, and a few other leaders are among the probable names for the position, but the saffron party has shown a penchant for springing a surprise in this regard over the past decade.
Meanwhile, the demand to anoint Nitish’s son Nishant Kumar as the next chief minister is growing within the JDU. He had joined the party on March 8 and has already started filling up for Nitish. He attended the mass prayers at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on the occasion of Eid on Saturday, while Nitish did not make to it.
Also Read