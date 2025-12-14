'Marathi PM Soon': Ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Predicts Leadership Change In India
Chavan said that there was a strong possibility that the events unfolding globally after the Epstein Files release would have repercussions in Indian politics.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 4:56 PM IST
Pimpri Chinchwad: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has claimed that India might soon witness a major political upheaval, resulting in a change of guard at the Centre and a ‘Marathi Manus’ becoming Prime Minister of the country.
Speaking to the media after the launch of social worker Manav Kamble’s book ‘Jan Gan Man’, Chavan said that his claim was linked to the much-awaited disclosure of the Epstein files in the United States (US) that could trigger political turmoil in India as well. Chavan had earlier posted a similar statement on X (formerly Twitter).
Citing international events as the basis for his claim, he said that there was a strong possibility that the events unfolding globally would have repercussions in Indian politics.
“The American Congress passed a law on 19th November, and according to that law, data will be published on 19th December. As per the law, a secret video recording gathered by an Israeli intelligence agent in his home in America, using hidden cameras, contains photographs and videos of many political leaders. Some of these names have already surfaced on social media,” he said, indirectly referring to what are popularly known as the “Epstein files”.
“The American Congress will release these photographs and videos on 19th December. Around 75,000 photographs and 20,000 emails related to this matter have now come to light. A major political earthquake could occur after the American institution publishes all this information, and subsequently, a Marathi person could become the Prime Minister of our country,” Chavan added.
More about the Epstein files
Jeffrey Epstein was a well-known US financier who died in jail in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges. Over the years, US courts and probe agencies have gathered large volumes of documents, emails, photographs, and testimonies linked to him and his associates.
Reportedly, some of these records are due for gradual public disclosure following court orders and US laws.
