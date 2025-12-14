ETV Bharat / bharat

'Marathi PM Soon': Ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Predicts Leadership Change In India

Pimpri Chinchwad: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has claimed that India might soon witness a major political upheaval, resulting in a change of guard at the Centre and a ‘Marathi Manus’ becoming Prime Minister of the country.

Speaking to the media after the launch of social worker Manav Kamble’s book ‘Jan Gan Man’, Chavan said that his claim was linked to the much-awaited disclosure of the Epstein files in the United States (US) that could trigger political turmoil in India as well. Chavan had earlier posted a similar statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Citing international events as the basis for his claim, he said that there was a strong possibility that the events unfolding globally would have repercussions in Indian politics.

“The American Congress passed a law on 19th November, and according to that law, data will be published on 19th December. As per the law, a secret video recording gathered by an Israeli intelligence agent in his home in America, using hidden cameras, contains photographs and videos of many political leaders. Some of these names have already surfaced on social media,” he said, indirectly referring to what are popularly known as the “Epstein files”.