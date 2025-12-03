ETV Bharat / bharat

Maoists Mobilising Front Groups, Seeking Alliance With Terror Outfits: MHA Report

New Delhi: At a time when the central government has initiated an all-out operation against Maoists aiming to eradicate the menace of left-wing extremism by March next year, the Home Ministry has said that the CPI (Maoist) has a strategic game plan to create a ‘United Front’ with all like-minded insurgent and terrorist outfits in India.

The Home Ministry’s report titled “The dynamics of Maoist insurgency”, also said that the Maoists created “Front Organisations” facilitating mass mobilisation in semi-urban and urban areas through ostensibly democratic means.

It said that most of such organisations are led by well-educated intellectuals with a firm belief in the Maoist insurgency doctrine.

“They stridently take up issues like 'displacement of tribals', 'corporate exploitation', 'human rights violations' by security forces, etc. and often make fantastic claims in this regard which get reported even by the mainstream media,” the report stated.

Naxal’s Front Organisations' Role

According to the report, the “Front Organisations” also skillfully use state structures and legal processes to bolster the Maoist agenda and weaken the enforcement regime.

“The important functions of these organisations include recruitment of ‘professional revolutionaries’, raising funds for the insurgency, creating urban shelters for underground cadres, providing legal assistance to arrested cadres and mass-mobilisation by agitating over issues of relevance and convenience. The Front Organisations aim to provide short-term democratic subterfuge to cover up the totalitarian and oppressive nature of the Maoist ideology,” the MHA said in its report.

However, strategic affairs experts and academicians have reservations over the term intellectuals-led Front Organisations as highlighted by the government.

“You can’t tag anybody as urban naxals if he or she raises anti-government slogans. Protest in a democracy is a must even if the protest is anti-establishment,” said Professor (Dr) Anil Kumar Thakur of Delhi University to ETV Bharat here on Wednesday.

For the government, terming anybody raising anti-government slogans as Naxals is not right, he said, adding “everybody has a right to protest in a democracy.”

“When Indira Gandhi imposed an emergency, several members of the Sangh were jailed. Although they come out of jail later on. Terming any protest as led by urban Naxals is undemocratic and unethical. However, violence in the name of protest is not justified,” said Professor Thakur.

According to him, people can protest and even stage demonstrations against the government, but it should be non-violent. Thakur, however, said that the government has the right to take action against all forms of violence. “But government can’t stop the democratic rights of the citizens,” he said.

Thakur said that in Bihar, the Naxals, who were known as the India Peoples Front (IPF) members, contested elections. “The CPI (ML) formed and contested the election, and it is a democratic process. If the government term them as urban Naxals or rural Naxals, the act is not justified,” he said.

Socio-Economic Factors Need To Be Addressed

Renowned security expert and former director general of Border Security Force (BSF), Prakash Singh, said that urban Naxal is a term used by the government to stop the protests where intellectuals are involved.

“With the term urban Naxals, the government tries to stop those intellectuals who raise their voices against the government. To some extent, it is right. But sometimes the government takes it to the extreme to run down intellectuals who raise genuine problems and concerns," said Singh.

The protest, Singh said, must be listened to and addressed properly. “As far as Maoist rebellion is concerned, such rebellion can be defeated, and the people’s liberation guerrilla army can be destroyed. But the factors related to the growth of Maoism in India and factors related to the formation of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army need to be addressed,” said Singh.

If those factors are not addressed in the long run, according to Singh, such a movement can always resurrect. “The resurrection may be in a new form, under a new label and under a new flag with different leadership. The socio-economic factors must be addressed,” he said.

Issues like poverty, unemployment, land reforms, forest rights, rehabilitation, ill treatment of tribals, exploitation, and deprivation can always help in raising such rebellion, Singh said.

He continued, “When the Naxals are defeated, the corporate groups start moving into their areas by buying land and setting up factories. Establishing factories is fine, but in the process, if you displace tribals, it's not good. They (tribals) must be rehabilitated, and they should be given an alternate livelihood."

He added, "If you continue development in the name of facilitating corporate groups without bothering about people who are affected, they will again protest, and if you don’t listen, they will take up arms."

When asked about the “United Front” strategy of the Maoists, Singh said that, being an outlawed organisation, Left Wing Extremists would always try to form such a united front.

“Formation of such a united front could always help the rebels in their long fight. However, such a game plan is overpowered by an all-out operation initiated by the security forces,” said Singh.

Government Initiatives

Being aware of the situation, the government has decided to bring about an overall development of the tribal areas.

To holistically address the LWE problem in an effective manner, as per data, the Government has formulated a national policy and action plan adopting a multi-pronged strategy in the areas of security, development, ensuring rights & entitlements of local communities, etc.

“It's not that the government has initiated only the armed action against the Naxals. In fact, we have initiated several developmental activities in the Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas,” said a senior government official.

Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme

This scheme is being implemented as a sub-scheme of the umbrella scheme ‘Modernisation of Police Forces’. Under the SRE scheme, the Central government reimburses security-related expenditure for LWE-affected districts and districts earmarked for monitoring.

The reimbursement includes the expenditure relating to training and operational needs of security forces, ex gratia payment to the family of civilians and security forces killed and injured in LWE violence, rehabilitation of surrendered LWE cadres, community policing, village defence committees and publicity materials.