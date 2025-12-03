Maoists Mobilising Front Groups, Seeking Alliance With Terror Outfits: MHA Report
It is necessary for the government to look into the factors that forced people to take up arms, say security experts.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST
New Delhi: At a time when the central government has initiated an all-out operation against Maoists aiming to eradicate the menace of left-wing extremism by March next year, the Home Ministry has said that the CPI (Maoist) has a strategic game plan to create a ‘United Front’ with all like-minded insurgent and terrorist outfits in India.
The Home Ministry’s report titled “The dynamics of Maoist insurgency”, also said that the Maoists created “Front Organisations” facilitating mass mobilisation in semi-urban and urban areas through ostensibly democratic means.
It said that most of such organisations are led by well-educated intellectuals with a firm belief in the Maoist insurgency doctrine.
“They stridently take up issues like 'displacement of tribals', 'corporate exploitation', 'human rights violations' by security forces, etc. and often make fantastic claims in this regard which get reported even by the mainstream media,” the report stated.
Naxal’s Front Organisations' Role
According to the report, the “Front Organisations” also skillfully use state structures and legal processes to bolster the Maoist agenda and weaken the enforcement regime.
“The important functions of these organisations include recruitment of ‘professional revolutionaries’, raising funds for the insurgency, creating urban shelters for underground cadres, providing legal assistance to arrested cadres and mass-mobilisation by agitating over issues of relevance and convenience. The Front Organisations aim to provide short-term democratic subterfuge to cover up the totalitarian and oppressive nature of the Maoist ideology,” the MHA said in its report.
However, strategic affairs experts and academicians have reservations over the term intellectuals-led Front Organisations as highlighted by the government.
“You can’t tag anybody as urban naxals if he or she raises anti-government slogans. Protest in a democracy is a must even if the protest is anti-establishment,” said Professor (Dr) Anil Kumar Thakur of Delhi University to ETV Bharat here on Wednesday.
For the government, terming anybody raising anti-government slogans as Naxals is not right, he said, adding “everybody has a right to protest in a democracy.”
“When Indira Gandhi imposed an emergency, several members of the Sangh were jailed. Although they come out of jail later on. Terming any protest as led by urban Naxals is undemocratic and unethical. However, violence in the name of protest is not justified,” said Professor Thakur.
According to him, people can protest and even stage demonstrations against the government, but it should be non-violent. Thakur, however, said that the government has the right to take action against all forms of violence. “But government can’t stop the democratic rights of the citizens,” he said.
Thakur said that in Bihar, the Naxals, who were known as the India Peoples Front (IPF) members, contested elections. “The CPI (ML) formed and contested the election, and it is a democratic process. If the government term them as urban Naxals or rural Naxals, the act is not justified,” he said.
Socio-Economic Factors Need To Be Addressed
Renowned security expert and former director general of Border Security Force (BSF), Prakash Singh, said that urban Naxal is a term used by the government to stop the protests where intellectuals are involved.
“With the term urban Naxals, the government tries to stop those intellectuals who raise their voices against the government. To some extent, it is right. But sometimes the government takes it to the extreme to run down intellectuals who raise genuine problems and concerns," said Singh.
The protest, Singh said, must be listened to and addressed properly. “As far as Maoist rebellion is concerned, such rebellion can be defeated, and the people’s liberation guerrilla army can be destroyed. But the factors related to the growth of Maoism in India and factors related to the formation of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army need to be addressed,” said Singh.
If those factors are not addressed in the long run, according to Singh, such a movement can always resurrect. “The resurrection may be in a new form, under a new label and under a new flag with different leadership. The socio-economic factors must be addressed,” he said.
Issues like poverty, unemployment, land reforms, forest rights, rehabilitation, ill treatment of tribals, exploitation, and deprivation can always help in raising such rebellion, Singh said.
He continued, “When the Naxals are defeated, the corporate groups start moving into their areas by buying land and setting up factories. Establishing factories is fine, but in the process, if you displace tribals, it's not good. They (tribals) must be rehabilitated, and they should be given an alternate livelihood."
He added, "If you continue development in the name of facilitating corporate groups without bothering about people who are affected, they will again protest, and if you don’t listen, they will take up arms."
When asked about the “United Front” strategy of the Maoists, Singh said that, being an outlawed organisation, Left Wing Extremists would always try to form such a united front.
“Formation of such a united front could always help the rebels in their long fight. However, such a game plan is overpowered by an all-out operation initiated by the security forces,” said Singh.
Government Initiatives
Being aware of the situation, the government has decided to bring about an overall development of the tribal areas.
To holistically address the LWE problem in an effective manner, as per data, the Government has formulated a national policy and action plan adopting a multi-pronged strategy in the areas of security, development, ensuring rights & entitlements of local communities, etc.
“It's not that the government has initiated only the armed action against the Naxals. In fact, we have initiated several developmental activities in the Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas,” said a senior government official.
Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme
This scheme is being implemented as a sub-scheme of the umbrella scheme ‘Modernisation of Police Forces’. Under the SRE scheme, the Central government reimburses security-related expenditure for LWE-affected districts and districts earmarked for monitoring.
The reimbursement includes the expenditure relating to training and operational needs of security forces, ex gratia payment to the family of civilians and security forces killed and injured in LWE violence, rehabilitation of surrendered LWE cadres, community policing, village defence committees and publicity materials.
“The SRE scheme aims at strengthening the capacity of the LWE-affected States to fight the LWE menace effectively. Under the scheme, Rs 2655.65 crore have been released since 2017-18,” government records stated.
Special Central Assistance For Most LWE-Affected Districts
According to government data, this scheme was approved in 2017 and is being implemented as a sub-scheme of the umbrella scheme ‘Modernisation of Police Forces’. The main objective of the scheme is to fill the critical gaps in public infrastructure and services in most LWE-affected districts, which are of an emergent nature. A sum of Rs 3724.95 crore has been released to the states since 2017-18.
Road Requirement Plan-I (RRP-I) for LWE-Affected Areas
This scheme is being implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for improving road connectivity in 34 LWE-affected districts of eight states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. This scheme envisaged the construction of 5,361 km of road length in LWE affected states, of which 5204 km roads have been completed.
Road Connectivity Project For LWE-Affected Areas (RCPLWE)
The government approved this scheme way back in 2016 for further improving road connectivity in LWE-affected states, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 11,725 crore.
As per government data, 12,228 km of roads and 705 bridges are sanctioned under the scheme. The Ministry of Rural Development is the nodal Ministry for this project. The roads included under the scheme have been identified by the Ministry of Home Affairs in consultation with the state governments and the security agencies. 9506 km of roads and 479 bridge works have been completed.
Telecom Connectivity
Three telecom projects, namely, the mobile connectivity project phase-I & phase-II, provision of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages of aspirational districts and saturation of 4G mobile services, are being implemented in LWE-affected areas to improve telecom connectivity.
A total of 10,511 mobile towers are planned in LWE areas under these projects. Till now, 7,777 mobile towers have been installed, government data reveals.
Talking to this correspondent, former DGP of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Deelip Trivedi, said that the government has adopted a dual approach to mitigate the problem of Maoists.
“Along with anti-Naxal operations, the government has also been developing the tribal areas of the country. As we all know, Naxals always try to influence the adivasis, the developmental initiatives adopted by the government have been playing a major role in creating a massive distance between the Naxals and the people in the Adivasi areas,” said Trivedi.
According to the latest data provided by the Home Ministry, the number of districts most affected by Naxalism has been brought down to three from six. Similarly, in the category of LWE-affected districts, the number has also been further brought down to just 11 from 18.
According to the Home Ministry, Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur of Chhattisgarh are the most-affected districts by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) as of now.
Addressing a seminar in New Delhi ‘Bharat Manthan-2025: Naxal Mukt Bharat - Ending Red Terror Under Modi’s Leadership’ recently, Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the rising number of surrenders indicates that the time left for Naxalites to surrender is running out.
“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, three major hotspots—Jammu & Kashmir, the Northeast, and the Left-Wing Corridor—had severely disrupted the country’s internal security. For nearly four to five decades, thousands of people had lost their lives due to the unrest that emerged and spread in these three regions. There was significant property damage, a large portion of the country’s budget was diverted from the development of the poor to managing these hotspots, and security forces also suffered immense loss of life. Upon becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi focused on these three hotbeds and worked based on a clear and long-term strategy,” said Shah.
Shah said that a significant transformation has occurred during the 10-year tenure of the Modi government.
“Naxalism and armed rebellion began in the early 1970s. In 1971, independent India witnessed a peak of 3,620 violent incidents. Subsequently, in the 1980s, the People’s War Group expanded its reach to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Kerala. After the 1980s, Left-wing groups started merging, and in 2004, the major CPI (Maoist) group was formed, leading to Naxal violence taking a very serious form. The corridor from Pashupati to Tirupati was known as the Red Corridor,” said Shah.
He added that when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, the Modi government began working on the three aspects of dialogue, security, and coordination. “As a result, by March 31, 2026, armed Naxalism will be eradicated from the country,” said Shah.
The minister said that between 2014 and 2024, 12,000 kilometres of roads have been constructed in Left-Wing Extremism–affected states, budgets have been approved for 17,500 roads, and 5,000 mobile towers have been installed for Rs 6,300 crore.
He said that 1,060 bank branches have been opened, 937 ATMs installed, 37,850 banking correspondents appointed, 5,899 post offices opened, 850 schools established, and 186 well-equipped health centres set up.
'Naxals Carrying A Derailed Ideology'
Talking to this correspondent, Kameshwar Baitha, a former MP representing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) from Palamu Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand, said that the ideology of Naxalism has been derailed.
“Before the 80s, Naxalism had an ideology to fight for their rights. They took up arms against the government. But now, they don’t have the same ideology. They don’t even have mass support,” said Baitha, who himself was a naxal leader.
“As far as the government's stand is concerned, it has changed now. The government is now bound to look after the development of tribals and underdeveloped areas. So, the Naxals need to change their thinking,” said Baitha.
In 2009, Baitha, a former Naxal commander who gave up arms, contested the Parliamentary election and became a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. Baitha won the election from the Naxal-infested Palamu constituency of Jharkhand, representing Shibu Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.
When asked about the ceasefire offer announced by the Naxals recently, Batiha said that the government should reciprocate the move in a positive direction.
“When they (naxals) have come forward, the government should also give a serious thought to their initiative instead of killing them,” said Baitha.
