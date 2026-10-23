ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Maoists Surrender At Lalbazar With Large Quantities Of Arms & Ammunition

Mangal and Malati surrendering at Lalbazar on Friday ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has achieved another major success in its efforts to curb the Maoist menace in the state and bring its members back into the mainstream. Two top-ranking Maoist leaders—Mangal and Malati—have decided to abandon their long-standing life underground and their armed struggle to return to a normal life.

On Friday, they arrived at Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, and formally surrendered in the presence of senior police officials. Observers believe this development brings significant relief to security circles, both within the state and across the country.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda provided further details regarding the high-profile surrender, during a special press briefing. Nanda said, "There was a combined bounty of Rs 7 lakh on these two Maoists — Rs 2 lakh on Malati, Rs 5 lakh on Mangal — as announced by Jharkhand Police." Kolkata Police is also giving serious consideration to how they might be reintegrated into the mainstream of society, and helped to return to a normal life, in line with the state government’s established policies and rehabilitation packages. Following their surrender, Mangal shared a significant message while speaking to the press. He said clearly, "Taking up arms does not benefit society in any way. Nothing can be achieved through this path other than destruction and bloodshed. It is with this realisation that we have decided to abandon the path of violence, surrender, and return to the mainstream of life."