Jharkhand Maoists Surrender At Lalbazar With Large Quantities Of Arms & Ammunition
Jharkhand Police had placed a combined bounty of Rs 7 lakh on the two Maoists, whom Kolkata Police now hopes to rehabilitate, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has achieved another major success in its efforts to curb the Maoist menace in the state and bring its members back into the mainstream. Two top-ranking Maoist leaders—Mangal and Malati—have decided to abandon their long-standing life underground and their armed struggle to return to a normal life.
On Friday, they arrived at Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, and formally surrendered in the presence of senior police officials. Observers believe this development brings significant relief to security circles, both within the state and across the country.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda provided further details regarding the high-profile surrender, during a special press briefing. Nanda said, "There was a combined bounty of Rs 7 lakh on these two Maoists — Rs 2 lakh on Malati, Rs 5 lakh on Mangal — as announced by Jharkhand Police."
Kolkata Police is also giving serious consideration to how they might be reintegrated into the mainstream of society, and helped to return to a normal life, in line with the state government’s established policies and rehabilitation packages.
Following their surrender, Mangal shared a significant message while speaking to the press. He said clearly, "Taking up arms does not benefit society in any way. Nothing can be achieved through this path other than destruction and bloodshed. It is with this realisation that we have decided to abandon the path of violence, surrender, and return to the mainstream of life."
The Police Commissioner also said that since Mangal and Malati are named in multiple cases across various police stations in West Bengal and other states, further action will be taken in accordance with legal procedures. A Jharkhand Police team is expected to arrive soon in Kolkata to interrogate them at Lalbazar.
Police sources indicate that both individuals are implicated in numerous cases of subversion and criminal acts. In particular, several serious charges are pending against Mangal at the Salboni police station in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It is suspected that he was either directly or indirectly involved in various Maoist attacks that occurred in the past across the Jangalmahal region, including in Salboni.
According to Lalbazar sources, a large quantity of firearms and ammunition was recovered from the two arrested Maoists. Security experts believe that this move by the Kolkata Police has dealt a major blow to the Maoists' armed movement, while, at the same time, sending a strong message to other extremists — including those in the Jangalmahal region — that the path to abandoning violence and returning to a healthy, normal life remains open for them.
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