ETV Bharat / bharat

Seven States Enact Laws On Lines Of Jan Vishwas Act To Encourage Business

The officials said that the combined effect of the states is expected to boost entrepreneurship, reduce litigation, make state-level investment climates more predictable and business-friendly.

Jan Vishwas Act
Opposition Members protest in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 21, 2025 at 7:51 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Seven NDA-ruled states are pushing for reforms on the lines of the Jan Vishwas Act, which de-criminalises minor offences by replacing prison terms with fines, to make investment climates more predictable and business-friendly, officials said on Friday.

This year, the seven states, including Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, passed their own legislations or promulgated ordinances on the lines of the Jan Vishwas Act, making it the largest coordinated deregulation push undertaken at the state level to date, they said.

"Together, these reforms represent a structural shift toward trust-based governance, cutting down on criminalisation for routine, technical, or procedural non-compliances," the officials said.

They said the combined effect of the states is expected to boost entrepreneurship, reduce litigation, provide regulatory clarity and make state-level investment climates more predictable and business-friendly.

Maharashtra has approved the Jan Vishwas Ordinance, 2025, amending seven rules across five departments, including labour, revenue and public health, to modernise penalty frameworks.

In Madhya Pradesh, efforts are ongoing to amend 144 sections across 24 Acts, removing criminal penalties and rationalising compliance requirements. The Chhattisgarh Assembly passed its Jan Vishwas Bill in July, decriminalising 163 provisions across eight Acts, shifting from jail terms towards streamlined monetary penalties.

The Gujarat Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill amended 516 provisions across 11 laws spanning six departments, in one of the most extensive clean-ups this year. The Haryana Jan Vishwas Ordinance has decriminalised 164 provisions across 42 Acts administered by 17 departments, making it the broadest cross-departmental exercise among the states.

The Odisha government also promulgated the Odisha Jan Vishwas Ordinance, covering 15 key proposals under 10 departments, aimed at reducing unnecessary penal action and improving ease of service delivery. The Tripura Jan Vishwas Act 2025 amends 16 sections across 10 laws, including five complete repeals of outdated provisions.

Also Read

Govt Introduces Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 In Lok Sabha, Proposes To Decriminalise 288 Provisions

TAGGED:

NDA RULED STATES
JAN VISHWAS BILL
MAHARASHTRA JAN VISHWAS
JAN VISHWAS ACT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.