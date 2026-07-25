ETV Bharat / bharat

Many Social Media Links Taken Down: Govt Sources On AI Deepfake Video Of Union Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Many social media links related to an AI-generated deepfake video of Piyush Goyal have been taken down, government sources said on Saturday, as the Union Minister alleged that his remarks to the media outside Parliament were "maliciously" altered in a clip to spread misinformation, and that he has lodged a police complaint on the issue.

The move comes after a purported digitally-altered video of Goyal surfaced on social media, portraying him as making threatening remarks against students participating in the ongoing nationwide protests over the NEET examination issue.

In a X post early Saturday, Goyal asserted that irresponsible misuse of artificial intelligence to mislead the public cannot and will not be tolerated. Government sources told PTI that many links related to the AI-generated deepfake video have been taken down.

Minister for Commerce and Industry Goyal, in his post, flagged the altered videoclip of his conversation with the media outside Parliament. He wrote that the video has been maliciously tampered with using AI to create a deepfake, which is being circulated on social media with the intent to spread misinformation.