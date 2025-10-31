ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 1,700 Rules, Procedures Scrapped To Make Governance More Citizen-Centric: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Over 1,700 outdated rules and procedures have been scrapped in recent years to make governance more trust-based and citizen-centric, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Addressing the 71st annual general body meeting of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), chaired by the Vice President C P Radhakrishnan who is also the President of IIPA, Singh said that several reforms have been introduced in public administration to make governance more transparent, efficient, and responsive.

“Over 1,700 outdated rules and procedures have been scrapped in recent years to make governance more trust-based and citizen-centric,” he said.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that the IIPA is allying itself with Modi govt's shift from rule-bound to role-based governance. For this purpose, the IIPA has undertaken major structural reforms in the last 11 years, and witnessed a major transformation to become a vibrant knowledge hub for future-ready governance in India, he said.