ETV Bharat / bharat

'Mentally Unsound' Youth Shot Dead By Police After Surrender In Bihar; Five Cops Suspended

Patna: Tension prevailed in the Bilauti village of Bihar’s Bhojpur district after a youth was allegedly shot dead by police. The victim’s family alleges police negligence and demands an impartial investigation. Following the incident, several officers, including a sub-inspector and constables, were suspended for lapses in duty.

The victim, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, who was “unemployed and mentally unsound", allegedly aimed a pistol at police officers but later handed it over to them and surrendered. But the police shot him, hitting him with four bullets, and he died Wednesday night, his family said.

Following his death, the shocked and angry villagers blocked the Ara–Buxar Expressway on Thursday to protest the killing. They pelted stones and demanded a judicial probe or investigation by an independent agency into the incident and action against the police personnel.

Police chasing protestors in Bhojpur district of Bihar (ETV Bharat)

The deceased youth's family claimed that he wanted to change the “indifferent and lethargic administrative system".

Amid the protests, the police resorted to a mild lathicharge to clear the road. Shahabad Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Satyaprakash (who goes by one name) suspended five police personnel, including Shahpur station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Malakar, a sub-inspector and three constables, in connection with the alleged encounter of the youth.

Genesis of the incident

Twenty-eight-year-old Bharat, a resident of Bilauti village, was into social service. He had been continuously raising the issue of floods and erosion in his area, due to which the village dwellings and farms were in danger. He took it up with district administration officials and spent the past month running from pillar to post, seeking solutions, including anti-erosion works, to the problem. But nothing happened.

Frustrated that no one was listening to the woes of the village, he posed with a pistol and uploaded the photograph on social media platforms recently. Someone complained about it to the police.

Police on guard on Ara–Buxar Expressway (ETV Bharat)

The police from the Shahpur police station, including its SHO, arrived at his residence on Tuesday (June 16) to enquire about it. Bharat pointed the pistol at him, while the other police personnel stood by. His mother intervened while the SHO and he had a chat, and the police team went away.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, while photographs were published by the local newspapers.

Escalation after police arrive again

The police arrived at Bilauti village again on Wednesday (June 17) morning. Bharat was at his residence and started ‘Facebook Live' as the men in khaki surrounded him. He could be seen threatening them with a pistol.

After some time, he managed to come out of his house and go towards an open area in the village. The video shows him talking to the police team from a distance on an unpaved road with fields and some construction activities on both sides. He mentioned his demands, including protection from floods and erosion.