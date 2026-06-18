'Mentally Unsound' Youth Shot Dead By Police After Surrender In Bihar; Five Cops Suspended
A youth was shot dead by police in Bihar’s Bhojpur after allegedly surrendering. Family demands a probe; five police personnel suspended amid protests.
By Dev Raj
Published : June 18, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Patna: Tension prevailed in the Bilauti village of Bihar’s Bhojpur district after a youth was allegedly shot dead by police. The victim’s family alleges police negligence and demands an impartial investigation. Following the incident, several officers, including a sub-inspector and constables, were suspended for lapses in duty.
The victim, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, who was “unemployed and mentally unsound", allegedly aimed a pistol at police officers but later handed it over to them and surrendered. But the police shot him, hitting him with four bullets, and he died Wednesday night, his family said.
Following his death, the shocked and angry villagers blocked the Ara–Buxar Expressway on Thursday to protest the killing. They pelted stones and demanded a judicial probe or investigation by an independent agency into the incident and action against the police personnel.
The deceased youth's family claimed that he wanted to change the “indifferent and lethargic administrative system".
Amid the protests, the police resorted to a mild lathicharge to clear the road. Shahabad Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Satyaprakash (who goes by one name) suspended five police personnel, including Shahpur station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Malakar, a sub-inspector and three constables, in connection with the alleged encounter of the youth.
Genesis of the incident
Twenty-eight-year-old Bharat, a resident of Bilauti village, was into social service. He had been continuously raising the issue of floods and erosion in his area, due to which the village dwellings and farms were in danger. He took it up with district administration officials and spent the past month running from pillar to post, seeking solutions, including anti-erosion works, to the problem. But nothing happened.
Frustrated that no one was listening to the woes of the village, he posed with a pistol and uploaded the photograph on social media platforms recently. Someone complained about it to the police.
The police from the Shahpur police station, including its SHO, arrived at his residence on Tuesday (June 16) to enquire about it. Bharat pointed the pistol at him, while the other police personnel stood by. His mother intervened while the SHO and he had a chat, and the police team went away.
A video of the incident went viral on social media, while photographs were published by the local newspapers.
Escalation after police arrive again
The police arrived at Bilauti village again on Wednesday (June 17) morning. Bharat was at his residence and started ‘Facebook Live' as the men in khaki surrounded him. He could be seen threatening them with a pistol.
After some time, he managed to come out of his house and go towards an open area in the village. The video shows him talking to the police team from a distance on an unpaved road with fields and some construction activities on both sides. He mentioned his demands, including protection from floods and erosion.
When the police assured him that his demands would be taken up to the relevant officials and fulfilled, he agreed to lay down his arms but at the same time expressed concerns about police deceit and his own personal safety.
The video from his Facebook live, which has also gone viral, showed Bharat lobbing the pistol towards the police, who were stationed at a distance of around 25 metres. He repeatedly expressed concerns about his safety and asserted that if the police cheated or did anything to him, the people of the country and society would have to decide what treatment should be meted out to them. With this, Bharat surrendered to the police.
CM reaction and official version
Addressing a public meeting in Patna district on Wednesday morning, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary mentioned the incident to laud the Bihar Police, while iterating that the criminals will face tough action and will have to flee to Nepal. Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar was also with him.
“I came to know from the newspapers about someone pointing a gun at a police officer. I enquired about it. The DGP told me that the youth was mentally disturbed. He has been arrested and admitted to the mental hospital at Koilwar (Bhojpur district),” Samrat said and praised the judicious work done by the police.
What happened after Bharat threw down his weapon and surrendered is not clear. The Bhojpur police, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj (who goes by one name), said that he fired at the police personnel, following which he was shot and injured in retaliatory fire. He succumbed to his injuries later on.
A detailed press release put out by the Bhojpur Police said that they got information around 9am on Wednesday about Bharat firing in the air in his village.
“A team of police personnel and a special task force (STF) team went there to verify it and take necessary action. The team continuously asked him to surrender, but he kept firing at the police intermittently, thereby endangering their lives as well as that of the common people,” the press release said.
“The STF jawans wearing bulletproof jackets cordoned off the said person to take him under control. He fired at the police when the jawans moved towards him. The police team fired in self-defence and to protect the common people. He was hit in his leg and died while being treated at the Patna Medical College and Hospital,” the press release added.
The police added that a pistol, two live cartridges, one magazine and two spent cartridges were recovered from Bharat.
Family claims and action
Bharat’s family has accused the police of killing him despite his surrender.
“My son was a good person. He was working for the society and wanted to remove the ills plaguing it. He had neither committed any crime nor had any previous criminal history, FIR or charge sheet against him. My son threw his pistol before the police personnel and surrendered, yet they shot and killed him,” Bharat’s father Kashinath Tiwari told reporters.
Kashinath pointed out that his son was hit by four bullets after he threw his pistol around 20 metres away. He asserted that this indicated the police wanted to kill him instead of arresting him and allowing the law to take its own course.
“Bharat will not come back, but I want justice. I want the people, who deliberately killed him in a fake encounter, to be punished,” Kashinath added.
The police handed over Bharat’s body to the family at the village around midnight. By Thursday morning the local people erupted in anger. They blocked the Ara–Buxar Expressway and demonstrated with the dead body, pelting stones on the police who came to remove the blockade. The latter lathi-charged them to clear the route.
As the matter, which had gone on since Tuesday morning, came to light in its entirety, Shahabad Range DIG suspended Shahabad SHO Rajesh Malakar, along with a sub-inspector, and three constables. He has also ordered a departmental probe into the killing of Bharat.
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