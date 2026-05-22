22 People Die Of Sunstroke in 24 Hours As Extreme Heatwave Grips Telangana
Among victims were elderly people, farmers, agricultural labourers, and those exposed to prolonged outdoor activities during peak daytime temperatures.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Severe heatwave conditions continue to grip Telangana, with the soaring temperatures claiming 22 lives across the state on Thursday alone. The intense summer heat has turned several districts into virtual furnaces, triggering widespread concern among health officials and the people.
Most victims who succumbed to heatwave conditions were elderly persons, farmers, agricultural labourers, and people exposed to prolonged outdoor conditions during peak daytime temperatures.
Health officials have advised people to avoid stepping outdoors during afternoon hours, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and take precautions against sun exposure as temperatures remain dangerously high across the state.
The situation in the former Warangal region was alarming with nine people reportedly dying from heatstroke-related conditions in a single day. In Mahabubabad district, 89-year-old Kesa Lachamma from Kotha Irsulapuram village died from heatstroke. Gugulothu Amritha (54), a woman farmer from Hanuman Nagar Thanda in Nellikudur Mandal, and Gade Komuramma (95) from Kalvala village in Kesamudram Mandal of the district also succumbed to the extreme heat.
Other deceased from the region include Gannoj Anil (25) from Keshavapur village in Elkathurthi Mandal of Hanamkonda district, Dudapaka Pochayya (60) from Challagarige village in Chityala Mandal of Bhupalpally district, Madari Lakshmi (85) from Eturunagaram in Mulugu district, an unidentified woman aged about 55 years near the Mulugu bus stand, agricultural labourer Nampally Sakkamma (58) from Pothugal village in Mogullapally Mandal, Yakub Pasha (45) from Bagirthipeta village in Regonda Mandal, Bommidi Venkatesh (17), an intermediate student from Siripuram in Nadigudem Mandal of Suryapet district, Cherlapalli Somayya (65), a porter at a grain procurement centre in Thungathurthi, and Beedimadla Ramulu (70) from Cheematimamidi village in Munugode Mandal of Nalgonda district.
Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mancherial, Jogulamba Gadwal, Medak, Jagtial, Ramagundam, Karimnagar, and Khammam districts have also reported deaths due to heatstroke.
Also Read