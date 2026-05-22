ETV Bharat / bharat

22 People Die Of Sunstroke in 24 Hours As Extreme Heatwave Grips Telangana

The intense summer heat has turned several districts of Telangana into virtual furnaces, triggering widespread concern among health officials and the people. ( ETV BHARAT )

Hyderabad: Severe heatwave conditions continue to grip Telangana, with the soaring temperatures claiming 22 lives across the state on Thursday alone. The intense summer heat has turned several districts into virtual furnaces, triggering widespread concern among health officials and the people.

Most victims who succumbed to heatwave conditions were elderly persons, farmers, agricultural labourers, and people exposed to prolonged outdoor conditions during peak daytime temperatures.

Health officials have advised people to avoid stepping outdoors during afternoon hours, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and take precautions against sun exposure as temperatures remain dangerously high across the state.