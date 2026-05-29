ETV Bharat / bharat

17 Dead, Many Critical After Consuming Poisonous Liquor In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad; Suspect Arrested

Pune: At least 17 people have died and several others are under treatment after allegedly consuming poisonous liquor in Hadapsar, Dapodi and Fugewadi areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, prompting authorities to launch a large-scale investigation into the illegal liquor network behind the incident.

Following reports of multiple deaths, the State Excise Department launched an immediate crackdown and arrested Yogesh Wankhede, the prime suspect in the case.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Wankhede allegedly supplied the poisonous spirit across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Police suspect the victims consumed liquor manufactured using the same spirit.

As situation worsened after the deaths, Wankhede surrendered before authorities. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into the incident, which has raised serious questions about the accountability and functioning of the police and administrative machinery.

Police are interrogating Wankhede to determine whether more people were involved in the illegal liquor network. Officials said all possible leads are being investigated.

The deaths have triggered fear and anger in Fugewadi, Dapodi, Hadapsar and nearby localities. Residents and relatives of the victims have demanded strict action against those responsible and urged police to reveal the names of all those involved.

Locals alleged that the sale of illicit and spurious country liquor has been rampant in the area for a long time. Many residents accused authorities of ignoring the illegal trade despite repeated complaints.

NCP leader and former mayor Yogesh Behl demanded a thorough and impartial inquiry, and said, "Strict action must be taken against those responsible and stronger steps are needed to curb illegal liquor rackets."