17 Dead, Many Critical After Consuming Poisonous Liquor In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad; Suspect Arrested
Karnal Singh, owner of a liquor unit, has also been taken into police custody for questioning.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Pune: At least 17 people have died and several others are under treatment after allegedly consuming poisonous liquor in Hadapsar, Dapodi and Fugewadi areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, prompting authorities to launch a large-scale investigation into the illegal liquor network behind the incident.
Following reports of multiple deaths, the State Excise Department launched an immediate crackdown and arrested Yogesh Wankhede, the prime suspect in the case.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Wankhede allegedly supplied the poisonous spirit across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Police suspect the victims consumed liquor manufactured using the same spirit.
As situation worsened after the deaths, Wankhede surrendered before authorities. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into the incident, which has raised serious questions about the accountability and functioning of the police and administrative machinery.
Police are interrogating Wankhede to determine whether more people were involved in the illegal liquor network. Officials said all possible leads are being investigated.
The deaths have triggered fear and anger in Fugewadi, Dapodi, Hadapsar and nearby localities. Residents and relatives of the victims have demanded strict action against those responsible and urged police to reveal the names of all those involved.
Locals alleged that the sale of illicit and spurious country liquor has been rampant in the area for a long time. Many residents accused authorities of ignoring the illegal trade despite repeated complaints.
NCP leader and former mayor Yogesh Behl demanded a thorough and impartial inquiry, and said, "Strict action must be taken against those responsible and stronger steps are needed to curb illegal liquor rackets."
Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said some of the deaths may have occurred due to unrelated causes. Police claimed that five of the deaths reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad appeared to be linked to other medical reasons.
However, reports that several victims experienced severe dizziness before their deaths have raised doubts over the police's explanation.
Authorities said they are awaiting medical reports to confirm whether the victims had consumed poisonous liquor. Since many of the deceased belonged to the same locality, residents have described the incident as deeply alarming.
NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar also criticised the police administration over the incident. "The local Police Commissioner is merely acting on instructions from above. Ever since he took charge, incidents of violent crime in broad daylight have become common," Pawar alleged.
He also questioned how such an incident could occur despite prohibitory orders being in force in the area.
Speaking to media, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said four people are under suspicion in the case. "One person has been arrested and another is being questioned. Further investigation is underway," he said.
Names Of The Deceased:
- Rahul Sharad Kshirsagar, (45), Resident of Pandhare Mala, Survey No. 257, Hadapsar, Pune
- Vijay Bhukurlal Sharma, (45), Resident of Pandhare Mala, Sasane Nagar, Hadapsar, Pune
- Arun Dadar, Hadapsar
- Ashok Ramesh Chavan, Kalepadal
- Rajendra Rajput, (51) Fugewadi
- Pandurang Sadashiv Fuge, (57) Fugewadi
- Rajendra Prakash Rathod (34)
- Anand Desai, (53) Fugewadi
- Akbar Pathan, (52) Fugewadi
- Anand Nikalje, (35) Fugewadi
- Subhash Digikar, Pimpri
- Akshay Avsarmal, Pimpri
- Baba Shaikh
- Vijay Rathod
The identity of a other deceased is yet to be established.