ETV Bharat / bharat

People, Forces Working Against India's Goal To Become Global Leader: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In Independence Day Speech

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisting the tricolour on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day ( Screengrab/PTI )

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday called on people to strengthen India's independence by making the country happy, prosperous, and secure so that it contributes meaningfully to the world and becomes "Vishwaguru", noting that many people and forces are working against this goal.

He also emphasised that views of individuals may differ, but this diversity expresses unity.

Addressing a gathering at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur after hoisting the tricolour on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the Sangh chief urged people to strengthen the nation without compromising on core principles and confront challenges to make it a guide to the world.

He said Independence Day is a matter of pride and celebration for all Indians. If the freedom struggle is counted from 1857, the country’s ancestors made continuous sacrifices for nearly 90 years to secure independence, Bhagwat added.

"We feel proud of their sacrifices and are happy that their struggle reached a successful conclusion. But along with this, we must also remember that preserving the freedom achieved through so much effort and sacrifice is our responsibility," he said.

Citing Hindutva ideologue V. D. Savarkar, Bhagwat said it is the duty of citizens to ensure that all the noble, progressive and beautiful outcomes of freedom become part of the nation.

Bhagwat said the colours of the national flag, as we hoist it, convey important messages.

He said saffron represents action, knowledge and sacrifice.