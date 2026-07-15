ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Law Students Arrested For Hurling Abuses In Supreme Court, Disrupting Proceedings

New Delhi: Two law students were arrested for allegedly hurling abuses during a Supreme Court hearing of a petition, assaulting the security staff and disrupting proceedings, police said on Wednesday.

Prabal Pratap Singh (24), a third-year law student of Lucknow University from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, who was appearing as the petitioner-in-person, and Chander Bhan (23), a second-year law student from Raebareli district, were arrested in connection with the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred during the hearing of a Special Leave Petition (Civil), Prabal Pratap and Another vs State of Uttar Pradesh through Commissioner, inside Court No. 13 of the apex court on July 10.

Police said that Prabal Pratap, appearing as a petitioner-in-person, disrupted the court proceedings by using abusive and unparliamentary language, throwing papers inside the courtroom and creating a commotion.