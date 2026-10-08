ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Kochi-Riyadh Flights Cancelled Amid Security Disruption At Riyadh Airport

Representational Image ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Kochi: Two flights scheduled to operate from Cochin International Airport to Riyadh on Thursday were cancelled following reports of security-related disruptions at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital.

The cancelled services are Akasa Air flight QP523, scheduled to depart at 7.55 pm, and Saudia flight SV775, scheduled to depart at 9.40 pm, a Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) spokesperson said here.

Passengers booked on the two flights have been advised to contact the respective airlines' customer service centres for further updates and alternative travel arrangements, he said. The cancellations came amid reports of explosions in Riyadh, including a blast at King Khalid International Airport. Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen claimed responsibility for a new attack on the airport, saying a ballistic missile had caused damage.