ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal: One Killed, 25 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision, Govt Announces Compensation

Kolkata: At least one person was killed and 25 others were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place in Ulladabri area on NH-27, with police suspecting slippery road conditions to be the reason behind the mishap.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, in a social media post, said he was deeply saddened by the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the next of kin of the person killed, Rs 1 lakh for the grievously injured passengers and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

"Local sources have reported at least one death. The injured persons have been shifted to a hospital and their condition is being monitored," a senior police officer said. The officer said the exact cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

"Prima facie, it seems slippery road conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the mishap. However, an investigation has been initiated and all aspects are being examined," he added. The accident led to temporary disruption of traffic on the highway.