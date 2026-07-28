ETV Bharat / bharat

One-Third Faculty, 25% Non-Faculty Posts Lying Vacant In 20 AIIMS: Govt Tells Parliament

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed the Parliament that around 34 percent of the faculty positions and 25 percent of non-faculty positions in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country are lying vacant.

Responding to a question by senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Dausa, Murari Lal Meena on whether a large number of sanctioned faculty and non-faculty posts are lying vacant in AIIMS, Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav said there are sanctioned 6,304 faculty posts and 59,225 non-faulty posts in 20 AIIMS. Of which, 2,181 faculty posts and 15,159 non-faculty posts are lying vacant, he informed.

"Creation of posts and recruitment is a continuous and dynamic process. Filling up of vacant faculty/non-faculty positions is contingent on various factors, including availability of suitable/eligible/qualified doctors/health professionals, reservation roster, location of the Institute and others," said the Minister.

Providing details of faculty and non-faculty posts in the 20 AIIMS, Jadhav said at AIIMS, New Delhi, in 2026-27, against sanctioned 1313 faculty posts, 436 were vacant. In 2023-24, the vacancy position was somewhat better as against 1207 sanctioned faculty posts, 850 were vacant. In non-faculty posts, against 13913 sanctioned posts, 2461 are currently vacant here.

At AIIMS Bhopal, 68 out of 312 faculty posts and 853 out of 3874 non-faculty posts are vacant. At AIIMS Jodhpur, 184 out of 405 faculty posts and 4048 out of 695 non-faculty posts are vacant.