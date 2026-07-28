One-Third Faculty, 25% Non-Faculty Posts Lying Vacant In 20 AIIMS: Govt Tells Parliament
Prataprao Jadhav says filing up of vacant faculty and non-faculty posts depends on various factor, including availability of suitable professionals and location of the institute.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed the Parliament that around 34 percent of the faculty positions and 25 percent of non-faculty positions in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country are lying vacant.
Responding to a question by senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Dausa, Murari Lal Meena on whether a large number of sanctioned faculty and non-faculty posts are lying vacant in AIIMS, Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav said there are sanctioned 6,304 faculty posts and 59,225 non-faulty posts in 20 AIIMS. Of which, 2,181 faculty posts and 15,159 non-faculty posts are lying vacant, he informed.
"Creation of posts and recruitment is a continuous and dynamic process. Filling up of vacant faculty/non-faculty positions is contingent on various factors, including availability of suitable/eligible/qualified doctors/health professionals, reservation roster, location of the Institute and others," said the Minister.
Providing details of faculty and non-faculty posts in the 20 AIIMS, Jadhav said at AIIMS, New Delhi, in 2026-27, against sanctioned 1313 faculty posts, 436 were vacant. In 2023-24, the vacancy position was somewhat better as against 1207 sanctioned faculty posts, 850 were vacant. In non-faculty posts, against 13913 sanctioned posts, 2461 are currently vacant here.
At AIIMS Bhopal, 68 out of 312 faculty posts and 853 out of 3874 non-faculty posts are vacant. At AIIMS Jodhpur, 184 out of 405 faculty posts and 4048 out of 695 non-faculty posts are vacant.
The situation remains grim at AIIMS Rishikesh, where 127 of 355 faculty posts and 973 of 4095 non-faculty posts are vacant. At AIIMS, Kalyani, 115 out of 309 faculty posts and 504 out of 2221 non-faculty posts are vacant. At AIIMS, Raebareli, 96 out of 209 faculty positions and 425 out of 1613 non-faculty positions are vacant.
At AIIMS, Rajkot, 94 of the 183 faculty posts and 760 of 1410 non-faculty posts are filled; at AIIMS Jammu, 114 of 183 faculty posts and 985 of 1311 posts are filled and at AIIMS, Madurai, only 75 out of 183 faculty posts and 72 out of 1011 non-faculty posts are filled.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has taken special measures to fill the vacant sanctioned posts, Jadhav said. Standing Selection Committee has been set up in each institute and provision has been made to engage retired faculty at professor, additional professor and associate professor level on contract basis, he added.
"Visiting Faculty Scheme has been formulated to allow professors, additional professors and associate professors, who are holding academic positions in government institutions within India or academic institutions outside India, to serve as visiting faculty in the new AIIMS for teaching purposes," the Minister said.
He further said that Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) is conducted by AIIMS Delhi for recruitment of Nursing Officers for various AIIMS and Common Recruitment Examination (CRE), 2025 was conducted by AIIMS Delhi twice in the year for recruitment to Group B and C non-faculty positions for various AIIMS.
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