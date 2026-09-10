ETV Bharat / bharat

3 Engineers Suspended Over Dereliction Of Duty By MCD, Action Over Eight Officials In Last 4 Days

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday suspended an assistant engineer and two junior engineers of its Building Department over alleged dereliction of duty and negligence in taking action against unauthorised construction, officials said.

This comes after the corporation suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings on Monday after a multi-storey building housing a paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan collapsed, killing seven people, including five students, and left seven injured.

Following Thursday’s action, seven engineers and one DC have been suspended.