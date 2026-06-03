Foreigners Among 21 Killed As Massive Fire Engulfs Restaurant In Delhi's Malviya Nagar
A devastating fire in Malviya Nagar restaurant claimed 10 lives, prompting rescue operations by Delhi Fire Services personnel.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST|
Updated : June 3, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
New Delhi: At least 21 people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar area of the national capital on Wednesday, police said.
As per preliminary information shared by the Delhi Fire Services, several people were trapped in the basement when the fire erupted.
Firefighters launched a rescue operation and safely pulled out those trapped at the basement. Three persons, belonging to Africa, had fallen unconscious due to smoke inhalation and were shifted to a nearby hospital by a CATS ambulance for treatment, officials said.
Delhi Fire Service Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said the department received information about the fire at around 8:51 AM.
Considering the seriousness of the situation, the fire department initially deployed two fire tenders, two water browsers, a quick reaction vehicle, a multipurpose vehicle and a breathing apparatus unit to the spot.
The first response team was led by senior officers, including ADO Santosh, STO Phool Singh, STO Narendra and SO Rakesh.
However, as situation worsened, at 8:55 AM, additional fire engines were sent from Safdarjung under the supervision of STO Manoj.
STO Narendra issued a "Make-4" alert over the wireless network at 9:16 AM, indicating a major fire incident and triggering the deployment of further resources.
A total of 10 fire tenders were eventually pressed into service. Senior officials, including ADO Santosh, ADO Sarabjit, STO Phool Singh, STO Narendra, STO Manoj and SO Rakesh, personally supervised the firefighting and rescue operation.
The fire was later brought under control.
Given the severity of the incident, Divisional Officer Ravinder also reached the spot to monitor the operation. Officials said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit, but a detailed investigation has been launched. Authorities are also examining whether the restaurant was complying with prescribed fire safety norms.