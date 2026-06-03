ETV Bharat / bharat

Foreigners Among 21 Killed As Massive Fire Engulfs Restaurant In Delhi's Malviya Nagar

New Delhi: At least 21 people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar area of the national capital on Wednesday, police said.

As per preliminary information shared by the Delhi Fire Services, several people were trapped in the basement when the fire erupted.

Firefighters launched a rescue operation and safely pulled out those trapped at the basement. Three persons, belonging to Africa, had fallen unconscious due to smoke inhalation and were shifted to a nearby hospital by a CATS ambulance for treatment, officials said.

Delhi Fire Service Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said the department received information about the fire at around 8:51 AM.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, the fire department initially deployed two fire tenders, two water browsers, a quick reaction vehicle, a multipurpose vehicle and a breathing apparatus unit to the spot.

The first response team was led by senior officers, including ADO Santosh, STO Phool Singh, STO Narendra and SO Rakesh.