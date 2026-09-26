19 Dead After Drinking Spurious Liquor In Dry Nagaland; 19 Arrested, 3000 Bottles Of Liquor Seized By Police
Nagaland has been a dry state since 1990 after passage of Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act, which bans alcohol's sale, possession, consumption and manufacture.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Mokokchung: Close on the heels of the hooch tragedy in Banda police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, which claimed over a dozen lives and left several critical, a similar incident has surfaced in Nagaland, where at least 19 people have died allegedly after drinking spurious liquor.
As per police officials, teams have been formed to trace the supply chain of suspected adulterated liquor in the state, where a prohibition law has been in place since 1990.
While Mokokchung district reported eight deaths, 11 others died in Tuensang district in the Northeastern state over the past two days following consumption of suspected illicit liquor, police said.
"A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Superintendent of Police I Bunglang Chang, has been constituted to investigate the deaths and trace the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated liquor," PTI quoted Senior Superintendent of Police, Vesupra Kezo, as saying on Saturday.
Samples have been sent to Guwahati for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of deaths, he said. "We have obtained some leads, but it is too premature to disclose details," the official added.
Following the deaths, police conducted multiple raids and arrested 19 people and seized close to 3,000 bottles of liquor.
Officials have advised people to refrain from consuming unidentified, unlabelled or suspected illicit liquor and urged anyone developing symptoms such as dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulties or loss of consciousness after consuming alcohol to seek medical care immediately.
Notably, the liquor ban in Nagaland officially came into effect in 1990, following the passage of the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1989. There is a blanket ban on sale, possession, consumption and manufacture of alcohol here for the last three decades.
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