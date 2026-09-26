ETV Bharat / bharat

19 Dead After Drinking Spurious Liquor In Dry Nagaland; 19 Arrested, 3000 Bottles Of Liquor Seized By Police

Mokokchung: Close on the heels of the hooch tragedy in Banda police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, which claimed over a dozen lives and left several critical, a similar incident has surfaced in Nagaland, where at least 19 people have died allegedly after drinking spurious liquor.

As per police officials, teams have been formed to trace the supply chain of suspected adulterated liquor in the state, where a prohibition law has been in place since 1990.

While Mokokchung district reported eight deaths, 11 others died in Tuensang district in the Northeastern state over the past two days following consumption of suspected illicit liquor, police said.

"A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Superintendent of Police I Bunglang Chang, has been constituted to investigate the deaths and trace the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated liquor," PTI quoted Senior Superintendent of Police, Vesupra Kezo, as saying on Saturday.

Samples have been sent to Guwahati for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of deaths, he said. "We have obtained some leads, but it is too premature to disclose details," the official added.