From Tilak Nagar 'Slapgate' To 'Goli Maaro Saalon Ko': Pravesh Verma's History Of Aggression
Throughout his political journey, the PWD Minister has often been at the centre of attention due to his aggressive demeanour and statements, reports Ashutosh Jha.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's political atmosphere heated up on Sunday following the Tilak Nagar 'Slapgate', involving state PWD Minister and senior BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma. A high-voltage drama unfolded when Verma, 48, during a road inspection, slapped a local youth. A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to launch an attack and demand the Minister's resignation.
This, though, is not the first time Verma has made headlines due to major political controversies or sharp statements. Throughout his political career, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma has frequently been the subject of discussion owing to his aggressive demeanor and sharp, controversial statements.
Here is a look at the key controversies from his political life:
Tilak Nagar 'Slapgate' (September 2026): The latest incident occurred on Sunday in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar. Residents and activists, led by AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, were protesting against the disintegration of a newly constructed road. It is alleged that when Minister Parvesh Verma arrived, a heated argument ensued regarding the quality of the road.
Amid this, the Minister lost his temper at a young man who worked for the Singh's social media team — when he began recording a video of the Minister's interaction with the residents on his phone — and slapped him. While the AAP described this as an act of arrogance and desperation to hide corruption, the Minister and his supporters claim the MLA's sidekicks engaged in provocative acts, such as demanding a commission and using abusive language against his family.
A complaint has been filed, and an FIR registered regarding the matter.
Distributing shoes at a Valmiki temple (2025): Towards the end of 2025, after becoming a minister in the Delhi government, Verma sparked controversy over the distribution of shoes to sanitation workers at a Valmiki Samaj (SC) temple. Opposition parties alleged that it was an attempt to influence voters after a video of the event surfaced.
However, Verma and the BJP said the former was showing respect to sanitation workers, and that he had tied the shoes on their feet with his own hands to express gratitude. The incident, they claimed, was being misrepresented.
Abusing a Jal Board official (2022): In a high-profile confrontation at the Yamuna Ghat in the capital on October 29, 2022, the then West Delhi BJP MP, accompanied by BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga, allegedly intimidated Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official Sanjay Sharma, accusing him of dumping chemicals into the Yamuna River to poison its waters ahead of Chhat Puja. A video of the incident went viral at the time.
Sharma, who said he was spraying anti-foaming substance duly approved by the DJB and recommended by the National Mission on Clean Ganga under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, lodged a complaint against Verma at the Kalindi Kunj police station.
Call for economic boycott of a community (2022): Addressing a 'Virat Hindu Sabha' organised by Hindu groups, following the murder of Dalit youth Manish in the Sundar Nagri area of Northeast Delhi, West Delhi MP Verma called for an economic boycott of a specific religious community.
In his address, he urged people not to purchase goods from street carts, stalls, shops, or restaurants owned by members of that community, and to boycott them economically. Verma said a complete boycott was necessary to "set right the minds and attitudes" of this community.
'Goli maaro saalon ko' slogan at poll rally (2020): During the 2020 Delhi Assembly election campaign, Verma faced significant legal and political trouble over a controversial statement and slogan. Amid a tense atmosphere surrounding the nationwide 'Shaheen Bagh' protests against the CAA-NRC issue, a massive uproar ensued over the slogan "Goli maaro saalon ko (Shoot the bastards)", raised by a crowd during Verma's election speech in Rithala, Rohini.
BJP leader Anurag Thakur was also present at the time. Taking cognisance of the matter, the Election Commission banned him from campaigning for a few days. Additionally, lengthy legal proceedings took place in courts and involved the police.
'Terrorist' remark against Arvind Kejriwal (2020): Days before the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Verma — in an interview, and at election rallies — called then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of the AAP a "terrorist". It became a topic of national discussion.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised strong objections to the statement, filing a complaint with the EC and terming it an insult to the office of the CM, and of an elected representative. Defending the remark at the time, the BJP said it was a critique of Kejriwal's policies and his "anarchist attitude".
Aggressive Style Or Political Necessity?
Parvesh Verma has long been known for his aggressive political style and outspoken statements. Having established himself as a prominent Jat figure and a 'giant killer', Verma has been involved in several direct tussles with opposition party leaders. Following the Tilak Nagar incident, people are once again asking if a responsible representative holding a constitutional position should have refrained from such physical confrontation or aggression? For now, this incident has significantly heated up Delhi's politics for the days ahead.
BJP's Reaction: Faint Condemnation
"The Public Works Minister himself has condemned what transpired in Vikaspuri today, and we all regret the incident. However, MLA Jarnail Singh must explain why he arrived 45 minutes late — despite prior notice from the Minister — and why he brought a mob with him. The way MLA Jarnail Singh orchestrated a confrontation today by bringing a crowd to provoke the BJP Minister, reminds us of a similar plot by Arvind Kejriwal, which led to assaults on Delhi's Chief Secretary and a fellow MP from his own party," said Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Delhi BJP spokesperson.
Verma himself appeared insouciant, putting the blame on the victim of his wrath. He said, "The inspection was proceeding peacefully, as seen in the video. I had personally called AAP MLA Jarnail Singh three times to invite him; I had gone with just my engineer to inspect the road leading to the gurudwara, as an event is scheduled there on October 5 and the road hadn't been constructed for 15 years. The MLA arrived with goons, behaved rudely, resorted to verbal abuse, and turned violent. My sole objective is to carry out development work; I will not tolerate anyone obstructing it."
Also Read:
- On Camera: Delhi Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Slaps Youth, Justifies Act In Counter-Accusing Video Statement
- Hate Speech Case: No Cognisable Offence Against Anurag Thakur And Parvesh Verma, Says Supreme Court
- Delhi Court Issues Notice To AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj In Criminal Defamation Case By Minister Parvesh Verma
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