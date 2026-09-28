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From Tilak Nagar 'Slapgate' To 'Goli Maaro Saalon Ko': Pravesh Verma's History Of Aggression

New Delhi: Delhi's political atmosphere heated up on Sunday following the Tilak Nagar 'Slapgate', involving state PWD Minister and senior BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma. A high-voltage drama unfolded when Verma, 48, during a road inspection, slapped a local youth. A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to launch an attack and demand the Minister's resignation.

This, though, is not the first time Verma has made headlines due to major political controversies or sharp statements. Throughout his political career, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma has frequently been the subject of discussion owing to his aggressive demeanor and sharp, controversial statements.

Here is a look at the key controversies from his political life:

Tilak Nagar 'Slapgate' (September 2026): The latest incident occurred on Sunday in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar. Residents and activists, led by AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, were protesting against the disintegration of a newly constructed road. It is alleged that when Minister Parvesh Verma arrived, a heated argument ensued regarding the quality of the road.

Amid this, the Minister lost his temper at a young man who worked for the Singh's social media team — when he began recording a video of the Minister's interaction with the residents on his phone — and slapped him. While the AAP described this as an act of arrogance and desperation to hide corruption, the Minister and his supporters claim the MLA's sidekicks engaged in provocative acts, such as demanding a commission and using abusive language against his family.

A complaint has been filed, and an FIR registered regarding the matter.

Distributing shoes at a Valmiki temple (2025): Towards the end of 2025, after becoming a minister in the Delhi government, Verma sparked controversy over the distribution of shoes to sanitation workers at a Valmiki Samaj (SC) temple. Opposition parties alleged that it was an attempt to influence voters after a video of the event surfaced.

However, Verma and the BJP said the former was showing respect to sanitation workers, and that he had tied the shoes on their feet with his own hands to express gratitude. The incident, they claimed, was being misrepresented.

Verma tying shoes on the feet of sanitation workers in 2025 (ETV Bharat)

Abusing a Jal Board official (2022): In a high-profile confrontation at the Yamuna Ghat in the capital on October 29, 2022, the then West Delhi BJP MP, accompanied by BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga, allegedly intimidated Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official Sanjay Sharma, accusing him of dumping chemicals into the Yamuna River to poison its waters ahead of Chhat Puja. A video of the incident went viral at the time.

Sharma, who said he was spraying anti-foaming substance duly approved by the DJB and recommended by the National Mission on Clean Ganga under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, lodged a complaint against Verma at the Kalindi Kunj police station.