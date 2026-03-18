ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Delhi For Illegal Stay, Human Trafficking

New Delhi: Two Bangladeshi nationals, including one deported from India earlier, have been apprehended in Delhi for alleged involvement in human trafficking and illegal stay, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused were caught on March 16 near GTB Nagar Metro Station in Mukherjee Nagar area, following a tip-off about the presence of a Bangladeshi national engaged in trafficking activities, the officer said.

The main accused, identified as Robiul Mulla (45), a resident of Jessore in Bangladesh, was intercepted during a trap laid by a team of Delhi Police. During questioning, it was found that he had been deported from India in 2025 but had re-entered the country illegally.

Based on his disclosure, police apprehended a 38-year-old female accomplice from Bangladesh's Bogra in the same area. Both were found to be residing in India without valid travel documents, the officer said.