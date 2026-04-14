Two Apprehended In Brigadier Assault Case, Mercedes Involved Seized
The accused involved, Satender alias Sonu and Sanjay Sharma, were apprehended for assaulting an Army officer and his son
By PTI
Published : April 14, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police has apprehended two men in connection with the assault on an Army officer and his son in the Mehram Nagar area in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.
The apprehended accused were Satender alias Sonu (49), a resident of Mehram Nagar who is the director of a private aviation firm dealing in charter and cargo flight services and aircraft trading, and Sanjay Sharma (56), who runs a local eatery in the same area.
The Army brigadier and his IIT graduate son were allegedly assaulted, and his wife threatened, by a group of men in southwest Delhi after the officer objected to two people consuming alcohol inside a Mercedes car parked outside their house on Monday.
According to the police, Satender and Sanjay Sharma were seen in the car involved in the incident. The Mercedes car involved in the incident has also been seized. Police said both suspects are currently being questioned.
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