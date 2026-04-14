ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Apprehended In Brigadier Assault Case, Mercedes Involved Seized

New Delhi: Delhi Police has apprehended two men in connection with the assault on an Army officer and his son in the Mehram Nagar area in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.

The apprehended accused were Satender alias Sonu (49), a resident of Mehram Nagar who is the director of a private aviation firm dealing in charter and cargo flight services and aircraft trading, and Sanjay Sharma (56), who runs a local eatery in the same area.