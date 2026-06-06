ETV Bharat / bharat

'Mantri' Pradhan's Continuation In Office Speaks Of His Desire For Power: Congress On CBSE OSM Row

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's continuation in office only speaks of his desire for power and accused him of being "incompetent" in running a "compromised ministry".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that had the education ministry shown more integrity in organising the CBSE exams, the entire debacle that stressed lakhs of students across the country could have been avoided.

"The skeletons in the Education Ministry's closet are tumbling out fast and furious," Ramesh said in his post while citing media reports that COEMTP submitted two cybersecurity certificates to CBSE to satisfy the tender's cybersecurity requirements.

"It is now reported that both these certificates were tied to other clients. One of them had expired (it was nearly two years old when submitted by COEMPT) and the other was audited as a temporary application rather than as an application in a production environment.

"The CBSE, instead of calling out this deception, awarded the contract to COEMPT at inflated rates," the Congress leader alleged.