ETV Bharat / bharat

Mann Must Ask Cheema To Resign, Order Impartial Probe: Rahul On Punjab Villager 'Suicide'

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab over the alleged suicide of a villager who questioned Finance Minister Harpal Cheema about the unabated supply of drugs, demanding that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should immediately demand the minister's resignation and ensure an impartial investigation.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha further alleged that a "dangerous pattern" is emerging under the AAP government that if one questions failures, the response is in the form of threats and torture.

Gulzar Singh, a 47-year-old Dalit from Dirba in Sangrur district, died on Monday night after allegedly consuming poison. His family said he questioned Cheema about the supply of drugs in the area during an event in Dirba the day before, on September 6.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "A dangerous pattern is emerging under Punjab's AAP government - if you question government's failures, the response will come in the form of threats and torture."

"Gulzar Singh ji, from the Dalit community, who had to watch his son fall victim to drugs, asked the Finance Minister just this much: why has the government failed so miserably in stopping the drug trade? For just this, he was tortured and humiliated so much, pressured so intensely to apologize, that he consumed poison," Gandhi said.

Wandering from one hospital to another, without access to treatment, he ultimately lost the battle for his life, the former Congress chief said. "Last week, I also spoke with a young Mohanjeet Singh, who was tortured for protesting against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann," Gandhi said.