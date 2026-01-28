ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipur Violence: SC Extends Tenure Of Justice Gita Mittal Committee Till July 31

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended till July 31 the tenure of the apex court-appointed Justice Gita Mittal committee set up to oversee relief and rehabilitation of the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi extended the panel's term after it was informed that its tenure ended in July last year. The bench was informed that the panel has so far submitted 42 reports to the apex court on various aspects related to the rehabilitation of the victims.

"Since no formal extension was granted since July 2025, the continuation of the committee shall be regularised and is granted time till July 31, 2026," the CJI Kant said.