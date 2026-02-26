ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipur Violence: ‘Supply Copy Of Chargesheets To Victims, Families’: SC Tells CBI, State SITs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the CBI and Manipur SITs to share copies of the chargesheets they had filed in the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence cases with the victims and their families.

More than 200 people have been killed and several injured and displaced since violence first broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench asked the CBI and the state police SITs to share the copies of chargesheets with the affected persons after advocate Vrinda Grover contended that the victims and their families are in the dark about the fate of the cases.

The bench directed the Manipur State Legal Services Authority and the Assam State Legal Services Authority to provide a free legal aid counsel to each victim. It directed the Manipur State Legal Services Authority to cover the bills for travel and boarding of the legal aid counsel for their trips to Guwahati for the trial in the cases.

The bench said the victims and their family members will be at liberty to raise all the grievances before the special court trying the cases as it has neither pursued the chargesheets nor made any comments on their merits.

The bench said its earlier order permitting victims to record their statements virtually before the trial court at Guwahati will remain in force.