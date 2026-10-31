Manipur Sees Massive Peace Mobilisation; Over 12,000 Join Rally Seeking End To Prolonged Crisis
The demonstration was organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), in association with several Naga organisations and other indigenous groups.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Tezpur: A massive public mobilization swept across Manipur on Saturday, with more than 12,000 people reportedly participating in a rally demanding peace, security and an end to the prolonged crisis that has affected the state since May 2023.
The demonstration was organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), in association with several Naga organisations and other indigenous groups. People from different communities came together to express their concerns over the continuing instability and demand effective measures to restore normal life.
The demonstrators highlighted the need to safeguard indigenous communities, ensure the security of civilians and rebuild an atmosphere of trust among the different sections of society. They also urged the authorities to move beyond temporary interventions and work towards a sustainable solution to the crisis.
The involvement of Naga organisations and other indigenous groups alongside COCOMI gave the rally a wider social character. Their participation underscored the shared concern over peace, stability and the future of indigenous communities in Manipur.
The state has remained affected by ethnic violence since May 3, 2023. The conflict has caused extensive human suffering, displacement, damage to residential properties and disruption of normal life. Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes, while efforts towards rehabilitation and reconciliation continue to face challenges.
The latest rally comes amid continuing concerns over civilian safety, security arrangements and the lack of a comprehensive resolution to the conflict. The participation of more than 12,000 people has brought renewed attention to the public demand for peace. It has also raised questions about the effectiveness of existing measures and the need for coordinated action by the state and central governments.
The immediate challenge before the authorities is to address the concerns of affected communities, ensure the safe return and rehabilitation of displaced families, restore public confidence and create conditions for peaceful coexistence. As Manipur continues to deal with the consequences of nearly three-and-a-half years of unrest, the demand emerging from the streets is for a credible and inclusive peace process that can bring lasting stability to the state.
Also Read
Tezpur University Students Stage Day-Long Protest In Solidarity With Sonam Wangchuk, Demand Education Reforms