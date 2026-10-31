ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipur Sees Massive Peace Mobilisation; Over 12,000 Join Rally Seeking End To Prolonged Crisis

People from different indigenous communities participate in a joint mass rally organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and other civil society organisations in Imphal ( IANS )

Tezpur: A massive public mobilization swept across Manipur on Saturday, with more than 12,000 people reportedly participating in a rally demanding peace, security and an end to the prolonged crisis that has affected the state since May 2023.

The demonstration was organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), in association with several Naga organisations and other indigenous groups. People from different communities came together to express their concerns over the continuing instability and demand effective measures to restore normal life.

The demonstrators highlighted the need to safeguard indigenous communities, ensure the security of civilians and rebuild an atmosphere of trust among the different sections of society. They also urged the authorities to move beyond temporary interventions and work towards a sustainable solution to the crisis.

The involvement of Naga organisations and other indigenous groups alongside COCOMI gave the rally a wider social character. Their participation underscored the shared concern over peace, stability and the future of indigenous communities in Manipur.

People from different indigenous communities participate in a joint mass rally organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and other civil society organisations in Imphal (IANS)

The state has remained affected by ethnic violence since May 3, 2023. The conflict has caused extensive human suffering, displacement, damage to residential properties and disruption of normal life. Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes, while efforts towards rehabilitation and reconciliation continue to face challenges.