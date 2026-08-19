ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipur NRC-Census Row Deepens As Kuki Groups Oppose 1951 Base Year

New Delhi: A fresh political tussle has emerged in violence-hit Manipur over the proposed census and updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), with Meitei and Naga groups pressing for an NRC exercise before census enumeration, while Kuki organisations have opposed the move and demanded that the census be conducted without conditions.

The Kuki Zo Council (KZC) on Wednesday said there was nothing inherently objectionable about the census as a periodic government exercise, but raised serious concerns over the proposal to use 1951 as the base year for the NRC in Manipur.

“Census is a periodic exercise conducted by the government, and there is nothing inherently objectionable about it. However, when it comes to the NRC in Manipur, the use of 1951 as the base year raises serious concerns and creates a cloud of uncertainty,” KZC spokesperson Ginza Vualzong told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

Vualzong said most hill areas of Manipur were extremely remote in 1951, with limited accessibility and virtually no road connectivity. Many villages could not be reached by vehicles, making comprehensive population enumeration difficult, he said.

“As a result, many of our villages and their inhabitants may not have been recorded in the 1951 exercise,” he said.

The KZC spokesperson argued that using 1951 as the benchmark for the NRC could therefore fail to reflect Manipur’s actual demographic history and potentially exclude indigenous communities whose villages were not covered because of the geographical and infrastructural limitations prevailing at the time.

A team of Kuki civil society organisations is already campaigning in Delhi and is seeking meetings with officials of the Union Home Ministry and census authorities to press its concerns.

The development comes as Meitei and Naga groups in Manipur have been demanding that the NRC be updated before census enumeration in the state, citing concerns over illegal immigration and demographic changes.

A delegation of Manipur MLAs is also likely to visit New Delhi on Thursday to seek guidance from the Centre and urge it to take up the NRC updation exercise.

Government spokesperson and sitting MLA Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh said the state government remained serious about issues concerning both the NRC and census and stood with the people of Manipur in addressing their concerns.

“The Manipur Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution on August 5, 2022, urging that the NRC be taken up in the State. The resolution was subsequently reaffirmed by the Assembly on March 1, 2024,” Singh said.