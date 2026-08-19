Manipur NRC-Census Row Deepens As Kuki Groups Oppose 1951 Base Year
Meitei and Naga groups seek NRC updation before census; Kuki organisations demand enumeration, warn 1951 benchmark could exclude hill communities, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
New Delhi: A fresh political tussle has emerged in violence-hit Manipur over the proposed census and updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), with Meitei and Naga groups pressing for an NRC exercise before census enumeration, while Kuki organisations have opposed the move and demanded that the census be conducted without conditions.
The Kuki Zo Council (KZC) on Wednesday said there was nothing inherently objectionable about the census as a periodic government exercise, but raised serious concerns over the proposal to use 1951 as the base year for the NRC in Manipur.
“Census is a periodic exercise conducted by the government, and there is nothing inherently objectionable about it. However, when it comes to the NRC in Manipur, the use of 1951 as the base year raises serious concerns and creates a cloud of uncertainty,” KZC spokesperson Ginza Vualzong told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.
Vualzong said most hill areas of Manipur were extremely remote in 1951, with limited accessibility and virtually no road connectivity. Many villages could not be reached by vehicles, making comprehensive population enumeration difficult, he said.
“As a result, many of our villages and their inhabitants may not have been recorded in the 1951 exercise,” he said.
The KZC spokesperson argued that using 1951 as the benchmark for the NRC could therefore fail to reflect Manipur’s actual demographic history and potentially exclude indigenous communities whose villages were not covered because of the geographical and infrastructural limitations prevailing at the time.
A team of Kuki civil society organisations is already campaigning in Delhi and is seeking meetings with officials of the Union Home Ministry and census authorities to press its concerns.
The development comes as Meitei and Naga groups in Manipur have been demanding that the NRC be updated before census enumeration in the state, citing concerns over illegal immigration and demographic changes.
A delegation of Manipur MLAs is also likely to visit New Delhi on Thursday to seek guidance from the Centre and urge it to take up the NRC updation exercise.
Government spokesperson and sitting MLA Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh said the state government remained serious about issues concerning both the NRC and census and stood with the people of Manipur in addressing their concerns.
“The Manipur Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution on August 5, 2022, urging that the NRC be taken up in the State. The resolution was subsequently reaffirmed by the Assembly on March 1, 2024,” Singh said.
He said the issue had remained a longstanding concern of the state government and that efforts had been continuously pursued through correspondence with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
Singh, however, stressed that the issue should be addressed collectively and should not be viewed through the lens of political parties, communities or religions.
He expressed confidence that continued engagement with the Centre would yield a positive outcome.
Manipur has already been witnessing rallies and protest demanding NRC update for two days.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shri Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday met several renowned artistes of Manipur at the Chief Minister’s Bungalow at Babupara in Imphal with a view to disseminate the message of peace and harmony among various communities in the State.
Speaking to the artistes, Singh stated that the crisis in the State, which started between two communities, has now turned into a conflict involving three communities.
According to a statement issued by the Manipur CMO, Singh appealed to the Meiteis to play the role of a big brother and big sister, and take initiatives to bring an end to the crisis.
The Chief Minister recalled that during the crisis, when he was a Cabinet Minister in the State, he had requested the Member of the Legislative Assembly of Henglep Constituency, Letzamang Haokip, to extend support in saving the lives of 120 Meitei labourers in Churachandpur District, which the MLA earnestly followed.
“Therefore, it is unethical to blame an entire community for the wrongdoing of few individuals,” he said.
He maintained that restoring trust and love among the different communities residing in the State requires bridging the barriers that had existed between them during the crisis. He added that Jiribam district has returned to normalcy, with all the communities residing peacefully without any mistrust.
Singh also stressed that the government support the implementation of the National Register of Citizens in the State and appreciated the artistes for bringing up the issue to the government.
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