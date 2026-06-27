ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipur Killing: United Naga Council Appeals PM Modi, Home Minister For Justice

New Delhi: The United Naga Council (UNC), an apex body of the 21 Naga tribes of Manipur on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their personal intervention to secure justice for six Naga people recently killed by the suspected Kuki National Front-President group at Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district of the state.

The UNC delegation also met Ajit Lal, advisor-northeast in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and appealed to him to urgently look into the matter.

“It’s a proxy war going on in Manipur against the Nagas by suspension of operation (SoO) Kuki militants and Myanmar-based KNA (B). It’s not only a violation of the Indo-Naga Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, but also a serious threat to India’s frontier security,” Vareiyo Shatsang, General Secretary of the UNC told ETV Bharat in New Delhi.

The UNC also demanded abrogation of the SoO agreement with all Kuki militant groups.