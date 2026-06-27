Manipur Killing: United Naga Council Appeals PM Modi, Home Minister For Justice
The UNC leaders came to the national capital seeking justice for the six Naga people killed by suspected Kuki militants, reports Gautam Debroy
Published : June 27, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The United Naga Council (UNC), an apex body of the 21 Naga tribes of Manipur on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their personal intervention to secure justice for six Naga people recently killed by the suspected Kuki National Front-President group at Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district of the state.
The UNC delegation also met Ajit Lal, advisor-northeast in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and appealed to him to urgently look into the matter.
“It’s a proxy war going on in Manipur against the Nagas by suspension of operation (SoO) Kuki militants and Myanmar-based KNA (B). It’s not only a violation of the Indo-Naga Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, but also a serious threat to India’s frontier security,” Vareiyo Shatsang, General Secretary of the UNC told ETV Bharat in New Delhi.
The UNC also demanded abrogation of the SoO agreement with all Kuki militant groups.
“We demand immediate removal of Nemcha Kingpen from the position of deputy chief minister. Kingpen is the wife of Semtinthang alias Thangboi Kipgen, president KNF-P, a Kuki militant group complicit in the murder of the Naga civilians. Her continuation in office will amount to willful compromise of internal security concerns for both the state and the nation at large,” said Shatsang.
On May 13, as many as 20 Naga civilians were taken hostage by suspected Kuki militant groups at Leilon Vaiphei and Sapermaina Kuki village. Two days later, 14 people were released by the abductors. However, on June 10 six abducted Naga people were found killed.
The UNC demanded a time bound, independent and court monitored investigation into the abduction and brutal killing of the six naga civilians.
It further demanded a concrete security guarantee for all Naga-inhabited areas in Manipur, especially vulnerable zones where civilians have faced intimidation and armed movement.
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