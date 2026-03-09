ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipur Girl Assaulted In Delhi's Saket After Objecting To 'Inappropriate Comments': Police

New Delhi: A girl from Manipur was allegedly attacked and injured by a group of men near the District Court in Delhi’s Saket on Sunday evening after she objected to their ‘inappropriate remarks’, officials said.

Citing a complaint, police said that the girl was walking in a park with friends when the accused men made lewd comments towards them. She objected, which escalated the situation, leading to her being assaulted by the group.

“The girl received minor injuries in the incident and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. We have reached out to the victim and started the probe,” South Delhi District Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ankit Chauhan said.

He said further action would be taken based on the victim’s statement. “Efforts are underway to identify and locate the accused. We are also examining CCTV footage and other evidence for identification so that the accused is apprehended as soon as possible,” the DCP said.

The fresh incident of violence against a northeast native in Delhi comes two weeks after three women from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly faced racial abuse and intimidation from a couple in Malviya Nagar.