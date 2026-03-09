Manipur Girl Assaulted In Delhi's Saket After Objecting To 'Inappropriate Comments': Police
The fresh incident comes two weeks after three women from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly faced racial abuse and intimidation in Malviya Nagar.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
New Delhi: A girl from Manipur was allegedly attacked and injured by a group of men near the District Court in Delhi’s Saket on Sunday evening after she objected to their ‘inappropriate remarks’, officials said.
Citing a complaint, police said that the girl was walking in a park with friends when the accused men made lewd comments towards them. She objected, which escalated the situation, leading to her being assaulted by the group.
“The girl received minor injuries in the incident and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. We have reached out to the victim and started the probe,” South Delhi District Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ankit Chauhan said.
He said further action would be taken based on the victim’s statement. “Efforts are underway to identify and locate the accused. We are also examining CCTV footage and other evidence for identification so that the accused is apprehended as soon as possible,” the DCP said.
The fresh incident of violence against a northeast native in Delhi comes two weeks after three women from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly faced racial abuse and intimidation from a couple in Malviya Nagar.
The Delhi Police said that the alleged accused and her husband have been arrested in connection with the case. The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 20, when three women, residing as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported.
Police filed an FIR at PS Malviya Nagar that has been registered under BNS Section 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 351(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc.) and Section 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, expressed deep anger over the physical assault and termed the incident an act of racial bullying and urged the authorities to take strict action against such repeated attacks on people from the Northeast.
Taking to X, he wrote, "Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi, is sickening. Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal, and we must act against it. Urge the authorities to take stringent action."
