Manipur Ethnic Violence: SC Directs Forensic Examination Of Entire 48-minute Audio Clip

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed forensic examination of the entire 48-minute audio recording, which a plea has alleged that points to the role of former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the 2023 ethnic violence.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, submitted before the bench that the matter had been listed around 10 times, and the petition itself contained the transcript of the full 48-minute conversation.

He stressed that the audio had been supplied. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Manipur government, submitted that the state received the full recording only after the last hearing.

After hearing submissions, the bench said that for the purpose of forensic examination, the entire available leaked audio should be forwarded to the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar.

"The entire 48 minutes of the conversation in question along with the admitted voice recordings of the former Manipur Chief Minister are available... All the voice recordings furnished to the respondents by the learned counsel for the petitioner shall also be included therewith and forwarded to the National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar," the bench ordered.