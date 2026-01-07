Manipur Ethnic Violence: SC Directs Forensic Examination Of Entire 48-minute Audio Clip
The bench said that for the purpose of forensic examination, the entire available leaked audio should be forwarded to the NFSU, Gandhinagar.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed forensic examination of the entire 48-minute audio recording, which a plea has alleged that points to the role of former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the 2023 ethnic violence.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, submitted before the bench that the matter had been listed around 10 times, and the petition itself contained the transcript of the full 48-minute conversation.
He stressed that the audio had been supplied. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Manipur government, submitted that the state received the full recording only after the last hearing.
After hearing submissions, the bench said that for the purpose of forensic examination, the entire available leaked audio should be forwarded to the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar.
"The entire 48 minutes of the conversation in question along with the admitted voice recordings of the former Manipur Chief Minister are available... All the voice recordings furnished to the respondents by the learned counsel for the petitioner shall also be included therewith and forwarded to the National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar," the bench ordered.
The bench also asked the NFSU to expedite the process and submit the final report in a sealed cover. On December 15, 2025, the apex court had asked why the entire available leaked audio clips were not sent for forensic examination.
In December, a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe observed that the court was "little disturbed" by the affidavit filed on behalf of the petitioners on November 20 in the matter.
"Once the entire tape was available with you, the entire tape ought to have been sent to the NFSU (Gujarat's National Forensic Sciences University). Why should they send only this limited one?" the bench asked.
The bench was hearing a petition filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), which has sought an independent SIT probe into the matter.
On November 3, last year, the top court observed that the NFSU had said that the leaked audio clips were "tampered with". Singh resigned as Manipur Chief Minister on February 9, amid rumblings within the state BJP and growing demands for a change in leadership.
