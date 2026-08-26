ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipur Civil Society Organisations Seek NRC Update Before Census, Delimitation Exercise

New Delhi: A group of 14 civil society organisations (CSOs) and community leaders from Manipur met Central government officials in New Delhi over the last two days, demanding that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be updated in the State before the proposed Census enumeration and any future delimitation exercise.

The delegation, comprising representatives of several organisations and community groups, including Kabui Union Manipur, Kom Union Manipur, Rongmei Naga Manipur and Meitei Pangal Manipur, submitted representations to the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Registrar General of India (RGI).

The groups demanded the identification of Indian nationals prior to any delimitation exercise in Manipur, arguing that an updated NRC was necessary to protect the political integrity and rights of original Indian citizens.

The delegation urged both the Centre and the Manipur government to link the identification of citizens to 1951, citing what it described as historical and legal reasons.

In its memorandum, the delegation said the first Census and NRC exercise in Manipur was conducted in 1951 using the village list prepared earlier. It also referred to the pre-merger constitutional framework of Manipur, under which official village and population data were used during the State’s first democratic election.

“The first Census and NRC in Manipur was held in 1951, where the 1948 village list was used in its publication,” the delegation stated, adding that Manipur was subsequently reorganised into five districts and 25 subdivisions in 1969.