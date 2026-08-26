Manipur Civil Society Organisations Seek NRC Update Before Census, Delimitation Exercise
The delegation urged Centre and Manipur government to link the identification of citizens to 1951, citing historical and legal reasons, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 2:16 AM IST
New Delhi: A group of 14 civil society organisations (CSOs) and community leaders from Manipur met Central government officials in New Delhi over the last two days, demanding that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be updated in the State before the proposed Census enumeration and any future delimitation exercise.
The delegation, comprising representatives of several organisations and community groups, including Kabui Union Manipur, Kom Union Manipur, Rongmei Naga Manipur and Meitei Pangal Manipur, submitted representations to the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Registrar General of India (RGI).
The groups demanded the identification of Indian nationals prior to any delimitation exercise in Manipur, arguing that an updated NRC was necessary to protect the political integrity and rights of original Indian citizens.
The delegation urged both the Centre and the Manipur government to link the identification of citizens to 1951, citing what it described as historical and legal reasons.
In its memorandum, the delegation said the first Census and NRC exercise in Manipur was conducted in 1951 using the village list prepared earlier. It also referred to the pre-merger constitutional framework of Manipur, under which official village and population data were used during the State’s first democratic election.
“The first Census and NRC in Manipur was held in 1951, where the 1948 village list was used in its publication,” the delegation stated, adding that Manipur was subsequently reorganised into five districts and 25 subdivisions in 1969.
Talking to ETV Bharat on Tuesday, BM Yaima, a member of the delegation, claimed that the number of villages in Manipur had increased significantly over the decades. He said the number of villages recorded in the 2011 Census was 2,540, compared to 1,866 villages listed in 1961.
He pointed to substantial increases in the number of villages in districts such as Chandel and Churachandpur and attributed part of the expansion to the recognition of villages and hamlets under the Hill Areas framework and constitutional provisions relating to tribal communities.
Yaima also referred to Manipur’s porous border with Myanmar, arguing that concerns over migration had made the identification of citizens an important issue. He claimed that the abolition of the entry and exit pass system in 1950 had weakened safeguards against illegal immigration.
“We have put forward before the State and Central governments the demand to defer the present Census exercise and facilitate the updating of NRC before any delimitation exercise in Manipur,” Yaima said.
The delegation also sought a tripartite dialogue involving various stakeholders to discuss the proposed NRC exercise. It appealed to different community organisations and political representatives to examine historical Census data from 1951 to 2011 before taking a position on the demand.
The 14 organisations maintained that Manipur’s complex demographic composition required consultation among indigenous, native and newer communities before any major exercise concerning citizenship and political representation.
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