Manipur Civil Society Groups Question Role Of Central Security Forces
The reaction and developments in Manipur underscore the deepening mistrust between communities amid fragile peace efforts, reports Gautam Debroy
Published : April 16, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Two prominent civil society groups in Manipur have raised concerns over the role of central security forces in the conflict-affected hill districts, underscoring growing mistrust between communities amid fragile peace efforts.
The Khanutthot-Khon (Voice of the Naga Youth), a Manipur based Naga civil society group has alleged “unconstitutional and biased conduct” by certain units of central security forces deployed in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.
In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it called for immediate legal and administrative intervention, including a time-bound independent inquiry led by a sitting or retired High Court judge.
The Naga youth body claims there is “credible ground” to suggest differential use of force during operations linked to the ongoing tensions between the Tangkhul Naga community and Kuki refugee-linked groups. It cited constitutional provisions such as Articles 14 and 21, arguing that any deviation from neutrality undermines guarantees of equality before the law and protection of life and liberty.
The Naga body also highlighted Article 355, which places a duty on the Union government to protect states from internal disturbances. It alleges instances of inaction against armed activities by certain militant elements and raises concerns over intimidation of civilians and suppression of local voices.
If substantiated, the group argues, such actions could invite judicial scrutiny under Articles 32 and 226.
The memorandum was also submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah. Among its key demands are stricter enforcement of neutrality guidelines, transparent incident reporting, review of deployment structures, and accountability mechanisms within central armed police forces.
The group warned that continued inaction could erode public trust and prompt legal recourse, including petitions before constitutional courts. It is worth mentioning that during the conflict between the Meetei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur, the Meetei community similarly demanded the withdrawal of Assam Rifles from several places in the state.
On the other hand, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), a civil society organisation representing the Kuki-Zo community of Manipur has strongly defended the role of central forces, describing them as a “stabilizing presence” in the violence-hit state.
The council expressed concern over remarks by Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam regarding a possible replacement of central forces with state forces in hill areas.
The KZC alleged that since the outbreak of violence on May 3, 2023, state forces have either failed to prevent attacks on Kuki-Zo communities or, in some instances, been complicit.
It further claimed that the inability to curb large-scale looting of arms had worsened the security situation and diminished public confidence.
“The deployment of the central security forces in buffer zones between Kuki-Zo and Meitei-dominated areas has helped prevent escalation and maintain a degree of stability. Any move to withdraw or replace central forces risks undoing the hard-earned peace and may trigger renewed violence,” the council said highlighting the role of central forces.
It has urged authorities to maintain the current security arrangements, emphasizing that central forces are essential for ensuring neutrality, restoring trust, and safeguarding all communities.
The developments come against the backdrop of ongoing efforts by the central government to stabilize the region through coordinated security operations and political engagement. It is worth mentioning that a new BJP-led State government in Manipur was formed last February under the leadership of Yumnam Khemchand Singh.
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