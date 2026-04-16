ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipur Civil Society Groups Question Role Of Central Security Forces

New Delhi: Two prominent civil society groups in Manipur have raised concerns over the role of central security forces in the conflict-affected hill districts, underscoring growing mistrust between communities amid fragile peace efforts.

The Khanutthot-Khon (Voice of the Naga Youth), a Manipur based Naga civil society group has alleged “unconstitutional and biased conduct” by certain units of central security forces deployed in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it called for immediate legal and administrative intervention, including a time-bound independent inquiry led by a sitting or retired High Court judge.

The Naga youth body claims there is “credible ground” to suggest differential use of force during operations linked to the ongoing tensions between the Tangkhul Naga community and Kuki refugee-linked groups. It cited constitutional provisions such as Articles 14 and 21, arguing that any deviation from neutrality undermines guarantees of equality before the law and protection of life and liberty.

The Naga body also highlighted Article 355, which places a duty on the Union government to protect states from internal disturbances. It alleges instances of inaction against armed activities by certain militant elements and raises concerns over intimidation of civilians and suppression of local voices.

If substantiated, the group argues, such actions could invite judicial scrutiny under Articles 32 and 226.

The memorandum was also submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah. Among its key demands are stricter enforcement of neutrality guidelines, transparent incident reporting, review of deployment structures, and accountability mechanisms within central armed police forces.

The group warned that continued inaction could erode public trust and prompt legal recourse, including petitions before constitutional courts. It is worth mentioning that during the conflict between the Meetei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur, the Meetei community similarly demanded the withdrawal of Assam Rifles from several places in the state.