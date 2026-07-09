ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipur Assembly Polls 2027: Congress Eyeing To Corner BJP With Local Issues

New Delhi: Buoyed by its win in both the Lok Sabha seats in Manipur in 2024, the Congress high command has asked the party's state unit to buckle up for the upcoming Assembly polls and chalk out strategies to corner the BJP government on issues concerning the people, including the alleged collapse of law and order and corruption.

The central leadership of the party has underlined reaching out to people and highlighting all those issues where the ruling dispensation has "completely failed" and making them understand that Congress is the only alternative in the Northeastern state.

Exuding confidence that the grand old party would oust the ruling BJP, the top leadership has also emphasised further strengthening the party at the grassroots level in the state, a senior state leader said, referring to the recent meeting of the state unit delegation with the Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal in New Delhi.

Venugopal met former Manipur chief minister and state Congress chief Okram Ibobi Singh, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader K Meghachandra Singh and state in-charge Saptagiri Ulaka on Tuesday.

Elections to the 60-member Assembly are scheduled for early 2027 in Manipur, which has been witnessing law and order issues since the ethnic clashes on May 3, 2023. Numerous individuals have lost their lives, forcing thousands to seek shelter in relief camps.

"The PCC president and I had a meeting with KC Venugopal to discuss strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled for the early part of 2027," CLP leader Meghachandra told ETV Bharat.