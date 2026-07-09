Manipur Assembly Polls 2027: Congress Eyeing To Corner BJP With Local Issues
The central leadership has underlined reaching out to the people and highlighting all those issues where the ruling dispensation has "completely failed", reports Santu Das.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Buoyed by its win in both the Lok Sabha seats in Manipur in 2024, the Congress high command has asked the party's state unit to buckle up for the upcoming Assembly polls and chalk out strategies to corner the BJP government on issues concerning the people, including the alleged collapse of law and order and corruption.
The central leadership of the party has underlined reaching out to people and highlighting all those issues where the ruling dispensation has "completely failed" and making them understand that Congress is the only alternative in the Northeastern state.
Exuding confidence that the grand old party would oust the ruling BJP, the top leadership has also emphasised further strengthening the party at the grassroots level in the state, a senior state leader said, referring to the recent meeting of the state unit delegation with the Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal in New Delhi.
Venugopal met former Manipur chief minister and state Congress chief Okram Ibobi Singh, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader K Meghachandra Singh and state in-charge Saptagiri Ulaka on Tuesday.
Elections to the 60-member Assembly are scheduled for early 2027 in Manipur, which has been witnessing law and order issues since the ethnic clashes on May 3, 2023. Numerous individuals have lost their lives, forcing thousands to seek shelter in relief camps.
"The PCC president and I had a meeting with KC Venugopal to discuss strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled for the early part of 2027," CLP leader Meghachandra told ETV Bharat.
Referrring to the law and order situation in Manipur, he said, "We discussed in connection with the present situation in Manipur. The AICC is very much concerned about Manipur because the current BJP government has failed to bring back normalcy. This is a very serious issue."
He alleged that because of the incompetence of the "double-engine" government, the people are suffering. "We are going to corner the BJP government because of their failure on all fronts. They have failed to deliver on their promises made to the people on development. Apart from the collapse of the law and order situation, there is rampant corruption. Scams are happening in every department, like PWD and Water Resources. These are the major issues for elections," Meghachandra said.
The former president of the Manipur Congress said that they have been asked by the Congress high command to take all these issues to the public in the run-up to the polls and further strengthen the party at the grassroots level.
On any rejig within the state leadership, he categorically said, "Various committees would be formed with a focus on the elections."
On the functioning of Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, he said, "There is no transparency in the government, no roadmap to bring normalcy in the state. I am confident that the Congress will come to power, as people consider it as the only alternative," he added.
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