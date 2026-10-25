Several BJP MLAs Do Not Hold Indian Citizenship: Bengal Congress Leader's Family Alleges Political Vendetta Over Detention
Manik Fakir's son claimed that the Congress leader possesses sensitive information about BJP leaders, reports Sahajan Purakit and SK Ajhar Munir.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST
Kolkata: The family of the West Bengal Congress leader Manik Fakir has alleged that he has been kept in detention since he possesses sensitive information concerning the citizenship of several BJP leaders.
Manik, also a writer and a social activist, was detained on September 30 while campaigning for Milan Pradhan, the Congress candidate for the Nandigram by-election. Since then, the police have been accused of holding him in custody "illegally."
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Soumya, his son, alleged that the law is not being followed in this case. Soumya alleged that the police have made no attempt to contact the family, and they currently have no precise information on Manik’s whereabouts.
He also claimed that Manik is not being returned to his family because he possesses sensitive information about several BJP leaders. According to Soumya, several BJP MLAs and leaders in the state do not hold Indian citizenship. He added that his father possesses documents that challenge the validity of their citizenship.
This list reportedly includes two BJP MLAs from the Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts, as well as a former chief anchor of the Bengali edition of a national news organisation. The family believes he is being harassed precisely because he intends to question their citizenship status and potentially release these documents.
Manik himself had previously suggested on several occasions that his political affiliation with the Congress party might also be a factor behind his predicament. According to his family, Manik went to campaign in Nandigram on September 30. He was detained at that time by the Chandipur police.
Although the family was told he was being taken to Kolkata, they claim he was subsequently produced before the Tamluk court. Soumya alleged that, due to repeated court appearances and the processes involving police and judicial custody, his family has been left in a state of confusion regarding his father’s whereabouts.
Amidst conflicting information, ranging from Tamluk to Presidency Jail, the family eventually learned that Manik had been taken to Cooch Behar Jail. According to his son, neither the police nor the administration has reached out to the family since the arrest, even after repeated efforts by the family to ascertain the details of the case and his whereabouts.
Soumya alleged that by repeatedly transferring his father, the authorities are attempting to exert mental pressure on him. “Such actions may be intended not only to target an individual but also to send a message to political opponents,” he added.
Manik’s son further said that they have filed a writ petition with the Calcutta High Court, requesting an examination of the legal procedures of his custody. They have also questioned the denial of the obligation to communicate with his family. A hearing is expected to take place later this month.
Milan Pradhan, the Congress candidate for the Nandigram Assembly by-election, is also unaware of Manik’s current location: "Manik Fakir came to Nandigram on September 29 to campaign for me. In the morning, the police detained him at a hotel in Chandipur and brought him to the Nandigram police station,” he said.
“He was subsequently taken toward Lalbazar, but since then, there has been no news of Manik Fakir. This government is destroying the people's democracy; the public will provide a fitting response at the appropriate time," he added.
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