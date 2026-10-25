ETV Bharat / bharat

Several BJP MLAs Do Not Hold Indian Citizenship: Bengal Congress Leader's Family Alleges Political Vendetta Over Detention

Congress leader Manik Fakir is detained by Nandigram Police while campaigning in support of Nandigram by-election candidate Milan Pradhan, in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal on Wednesday, September 30 ( File/IANS )

Kolkata: The family of the West Bengal Congress leader Manik Fakir has alleged that he has been kept in detention since he possesses sensitive information concerning the citizenship of several BJP leaders.

Manik, also a writer and a social activist, was detained on September 30 while campaigning for Milan Pradhan, the Congress candidate for the Nandigram by-election. Since then, the police have been accused of holding him in custody "illegally."

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Soumya, his son, alleged that the law is not being followed in this case. Soumya alleged that the police have made no attempt to contact the family, and they currently have no precise information on Manik’s whereabouts.

He also claimed that Manik is not being returned to his family because he possesses sensitive information about several BJP leaders. According to Soumya, several BJP MLAs and leaders in the state do not hold Indian citizenship. He added that his father possesses documents that challenge the validity of their citizenship.

This list reportedly includes two BJP MLAs from the Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts, as well as a former chief anchor of the Bengali edition of a national news organisation. The family believes he is being harassed precisely because he intends to question their citizenship status and potentially release these documents.

Congress candidate for the Nandigram Assembly by-election, Milan Pradhan campaigns in the Nandigram bypoll (File/IANS)

Manik himself had previously suggested on several occasions that his political affiliation with the Congress party might also be a factor behind his predicament. According to his family, Manik went to campaign in Nandigram on September 30. He was detained at that time by the Chandipur police.

Although the family was told he was being taken to Kolkata, they claim he was subsequently produced before the Tamluk court. Soumya alleged that, due to repeated court appearances and the processes involving police and judicial custody, his family has been left in a state of confusion regarding his father’s whereabouts.