ETV Bharat / bharat

'Mango Diplomacy': Nitin Nabin Sends Four Varieties Of Fruit To 82 Head Of Missions

New Delhi: Weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of mangoes in his 'Mann ki Baat', BJP's in-charge of Foreign Affairs Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale took to his X handle and said his party's national president Nitin Nabin sent the best varieties of the fruit to 82 Head of Missions in New Delhi with a personal note.

"National President Shri Nitin Nabin Ji @NitinNabin sent mangoes to eighty two Head of Missions in New Delhi with a personal note. With each of four varieties of mangos (Kesar, Dusseheri, Banaganapalli and Langda) carrying their unique flavour, taste and story of its region, this gesture reflects the timeless Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—sharing not just a fruit, but India’s culture of sharing joy and sweetness," he said in his post.

The note mentioned the four varieties of mangoes grown in India and their specialities.

It started with Gir Kesar

"Cultivated in the foothills of Girnar, Gujarat, this medium-sized mango is famous for its vibrant, saffron-colored pulp and intensely sweet, highly fragrant juice. Its 2011 Gl tag protects this unique terroir-driven flavor profile, ensuring authentic Kesar mangoes are recognized by their distinct red blush and exceptional sweetness," the note said.

Malihabadi Dusseheri

The personal note on mango varieties (X@vijai63)

"Originating from Malihabad in Uttar Pradesh, this elongated mango boasts a remarkably thin skin, a fiberless texture, and a syrupy, honey- like taste that makes it perfect for softening and sucking right off the pit. Its 2009 Gl tag honors its deep-rooted cultivation history and preserves the authenticity of its legendary, mouth-watering aroma," it said on the much sought after variety.