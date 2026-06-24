'Mango Diplomacy': Nitin Nabin Sends Four Varieties Of Fruit To 82 Head Of Missions
The party's in-charge of Foreign Affairs said Nabin sent Kesar, Dussehri, Banganapalli and Langda varieties of mangoes to the diplomats.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of mangoes in his 'Mann ki Baat', BJP's in-charge of Foreign Affairs Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale took to his X handle and said his party's national president Nitin Nabin sent the best varieties of the fruit to 82 Head of Missions in New Delhi with a personal note.
"National President Shri Nitin Nabin Ji @NitinNabin sent mangoes to eighty two Head of Missions in New Delhi with a personal note. With each of four varieties of mangos (Kesar, Dusseheri, Banaganapalli and Langda) carrying their unique flavour, taste and story of its region, this gesture reflects the timeless Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—sharing not just a fruit, but India’s culture of sharing joy and sweetness," he said in his post.
The note mentioned the four varieties of mangoes grown in India and their specialities.
It started with Gir Kesar
"Cultivated in the foothills of Girnar, Gujarat, this medium-sized mango is famous for its vibrant, saffron-colored pulp and intensely sweet, highly fragrant juice. Its 2011 Gl tag protects this unique terroir-driven flavor profile, ensuring authentic Kesar mangoes are recognized by their distinct red blush and exceptional sweetness," the note said.
Malihabadi Dusseheri
"Originating from Malihabad in Uttar Pradesh, this elongated mango boasts a remarkably thin skin, a fiberless texture, and a syrupy, honey- like taste that makes it perfect for softening and sucking right off the pit. Its 2009 Gl tag honors its deep-rooted cultivation history and preserves the authenticity of its legendary, mouth-watering aroma," it said on the much sought after variety.
Banaganapalle
"Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, this exceptionally large, obliquely oval mango features a blemish-free, golden-yellow skin and firm, meaty, fiberless flesh that holds its shape beautifully when sliced. Its 2017 GI tag celebrates its status as a premium South Indian delicacy, safeguarding its distinct size, unique texture, and prolonged shelf life," the note said on the most popular mango variety in the country.
Banarasi Langda
"Tracing its roots to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, this unique variety stays stubbornly green on the outside even when its incredibly juicy, lemon-yellow flesh is perfectly ripe. It delivers a complex, sweet-tart flavor and a potent, lingering aroma that is now protected by a 2023 Gl tag, tying its unmistakable taste directly to the Banaras region," the note said.
The Prime Minister had spoken about India’s enduring love for mangoes, describing the fruit as an integral part of the summer season. “As soon as summer arrives, another topic of discussion starts in every household, and that is mangoes. There’s hardly a home in India where mangoes are not talked about in summer,” he had said.
Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s remarks on the significance of mangoes in Mann Ki Baat, BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin Ji @NitinNabin sent mangoes to eighty two Head of Missions in New Delhi with a personal note.— Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) June 24, 2026
With each of four varieties of mangos… pic.twitter.com/hFjpUjENZf
Highlighting the country’s remarkable mango diversity, PM Modi named several renowned varieties from different states in his 'Mann ki Baat'.
“Every region… its own mango, its own flavor, its own aroma. Maharashtra and Konkan’s Hapus, Alphonso, Gujarat’s Kesar, it’s the soul of Aamras, Uttar Pradesh’s Dussehri, and my Kashi’s Langra. Incidentally, the Langra mango has a special quality: it often remains green even after ripening,” he said.
“Bihar’s Zardalu, whose aroma can be recognized from afar. Chausa, Malda – each name has memories associated with it. Go to South India, and there’s Banganapalli, Totapuri, Neelam, Malgova, Bengal’s Himsagar, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh’s Suvarnarekha. In other words, as the place changes, the mango’s appearance, color, and taste also change,” he added.
PM Modi also highlighted the growing global demand for Indian mangoes and praised farmers involved in mango cultivation for their contribution to the agricultural economy. “This journey of the mango is now reaching the global market from the village,” he had said.
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