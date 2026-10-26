ETV Bharat / bharat

Mangaluru Man Working In Israel Goes Missing; Family Seeks Govt's Support

Mangaluru: A man from Mangaluru who went to Israel last year on an employment visa in search of a better future and livelihood has reportedly gone missing under mysterious circumstances.

The distressed family has submitted a formal complaint to the Mangaluru city police commissioner and the Indian Embassy in Israel, requesting urgent assistance to locate and repatriate him.

Police said 41-year-old Shadrak Emmanuel is a resident of Kannur Kodekkal near Padil. He had travelled to Israel on May 16, 2025, after obtaining an employment visa through a recruitment agency in Mangaluru.

Family members said he was working at a company called UCT Liquid Solutions in Nof HaGalil near Nazareth. His wife, Daisy Emmanuel, said Shadrak used to stay in regular touch with his family via WhatsApp.

"On the night of October 16, he spoke with the family for about 22 minutes via a WhatsApp video call. Since then, there has been no communication," she added.

On October 18, family members and his friends in Israel tried to connect with him repeatedly via WhatsApp, but received no response. His absence from the workplace has also caused deep concern.

The worried family met Mangaluru city police commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy and requested that efforts to locate him be expedited through the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv. The family said the commissioner responded positively, acknowledging the seriousness of the case.