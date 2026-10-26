Mangaluru Man Working In Israel Goes Missing; Family Seeks Govt's Support
Police said Shadrak Emmanuel (41) had travelled to Israel on May 16, 2025 and was working at a company, UCT Liquid Solutions, in Nof HaGalil.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Mangaluru: A man from Mangaluru who went to Israel last year on an employment visa in search of a better future and livelihood has reportedly gone missing under mysterious circumstances.
The distressed family has submitted a formal complaint to the Mangaluru city police commissioner and the Indian Embassy in Israel, requesting urgent assistance to locate and repatriate him.
Police said 41-year-old Shadrak Emmanuel is a resident of Kannur Kodekkal near Padil. He had travelled to Israel on May 16, 2025, after obtaining an employment visa through a recruitment agency in Mangaluru.
Family members said he was working at a company called UCT Liquid Solutions in Nof HaGalil near Nazareth. His wife, Daisy Emmanuel, said Shadrak used to stay in regular touch with his family via WhatsApp.
"On the night of October 16, he spoke with the family for about 22 minutes via a WhatsApp video call. Since then, there has been no communication," she added.
On October 18, family members and his friends in Israel tried to connect with him repeatedly via WhatsApp, but received no response. His absence from the workplace has also caused deep concern.
The worried family met Mangaluru city police commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy and requested that efforts to locate him be expedited through the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv. The family said the commissioner responded positively, acknowledging the seriousness of the case.
On October 21, Daisy sent an urgent email to a consular officer at the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, urging them to coordinate with local police, immediately register a missing person case, and conduct a search operation.
She also requested them to contact UCT Liquid Solutions as well as the recruitment agency to ascertain Shadrak's last known whereabouts.
Furthermore, she earnestly requested the consular office to verify whether he might have been admitted to a local hospital following any untoward incident, or if he is in the custody of local security forces, and to keep the family regularly updated.
Shadrak's sister, Savita, told ETV Bharat they are in constant follow-up with the company where Shadrak was employed. However, no concrete information has been received by them.
"The Mangaluru police commissioner has listened to our plea and assured us of assistance. Local Members of Parliament, as well as leaders from various political parties including the Congress and the BJP, have extended their support. We have urged the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Prime Minister's Office to intervene immediately to locate Shadrak and ensure his safe return," she added
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