ETV Bharat / bharat

Mangaluru Man Working In Israel Dies, Body Repatriated After 37 Days

A file photo of Shadrach Emmanuel. ( ETV Bharat )

Mangaluru: A 41-year-old man from Mangaluru in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, who was working at a company in Israel and went missing under mysterious circumstances on October 16, has died three days later, official records from the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv confirmed.

The mortal remains of Shadrach Emmanuel from Kannur Kodekkal near Padil were brought to Mangaluru 37 days after his death. However, the family has no information about the cause of his death or the circumstances surrounding it.

The Indian Embassy issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the repatriation of the mortal remains on November 9 and authorised his sister Savitha KS to receive the mortal remains at the Mangaluru International Airport, following a request from Emmanuel's wife, Daisy Emmanuel. His body will be taken to the residence at First Cross of Labour Colony in Shaktinagar on Wednesday at 3 pm, and the funeral procession will commence at 4 pm, followed by the final rites at the Gorigudde cemetery in Mangaluru, family members said.