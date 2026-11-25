Mangaluru Man Working In Israel Dies, Body Repatriated After 37 Days
Shadrach Emmanuel went missing on October 16 after speaking to his family. The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv confirmed that he died on October 19.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Mangaluru: A 41-year-old man from Mangaluru in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, who was working at a company in Israel and went missing under mysterious circumstances on October 16, has died three days later, official records from the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv confirmed.
The mortal remains of Shadrach Emmanuel from Kannur Kodekkal near Padil were brought to Mangaluru 37 days after his death. However, the family has no information about the cause of his death or the circumstances surrounding it.
The Indian Embassy issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the repatriation of the mortal remains on November 9 and authorised his sister Savitha KS to receive the mortal remains at the Mangaluru International Airport, following a request from Emmanuel's wife, Daisy Emmanuel.
His body will be taken to the residence at First Cross of Labour Colony in Shaktinagar on Wednesday at 3 pm, and the funeral procession will commence at 4 pm, followed by the final rites at the Gorigudde cemetery in Mangaluru, family members said.
Emmanuel went to Israel on an employment visa facilitated by a recruitment agency in Mangaluru on May 16, 2025. He was employed as a production manager at UCT Fluid Solutions located in Nof HaGalil near Nazareth.
He spoke to his wife and family members on a WhatsApp video call for about 22 minutes on October 16 for the last time, and has been incommunicado since then.
Worried by his sudden disappearance from the workplace, Daisy and Savitha reported the matter to the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, local elected representatives, and the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, requesting assistance in locating him.
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