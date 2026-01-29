ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka's Mangaluru Hosts South India’s First National Quran Recitation Competition

Mangaluru: Mangaluru hosted South India’s first national-level Quran recitation competition, drawing young voices from across India and abroad in a moving celebration of faith, discipline, and devotion.



The Quran Qirat National Competition was organised by the Dr Abdul Shakeel Charitable Trust with the aim of introducing the younger generation to the spiritual depth and beauty of Quranic recitation. The final round was held at the Indian Convention Hall in Mangaluru, where 50 shortlisted participants presented their recitations before an expert jury.



The response to the competition was overwhelming. As many as 2,252 participants from across the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, submitted their recitation videos online. After a detailed technical review and evaluation by experienced judges, 50 participants were selected for the final stage.



What made the event especially notable was the presence of participants from Dubai and Qatar. Indian children living in these countries travelled to Mangaluru at their own expense to take part in the competition. A family from Hyderabad also made a special journey to support their child’s participation, underlining the emotional commitment behind the event.



The finalists came from Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and several other states. Students from Mysuru, Hyderabad, Kerala and Goa impressed the audience with their clarity of pronunciation, discipline, and devotion. Among the top 50 finalists, 15 participants were from Mangaluru, a point of pride for the host city.



Many observers noted that the competition was more than a recitation event. It emerged as a meaningful platform to guide young people towards spiritual values at a time when they are increasingly exposed to harmful influences. Religious and educational initiatives like this, several attendees said, play a vital role in keeping youth away from drugs and crime while nurturing inner strength and moral clarity.



The Dr Abdul Shakeel Charitable Trust has been active in social service for the past decade, working in areas such as education, healthcare, drinking water solutions, and support for orphans and children. The Trust had earlier organised Quran recitation competitions abroad on three occasions. To mark its 10th anniversary, it chose to host the event in India for the first time, specifically in Mangaluru, the hometown of Dr Abdul Shakeel.



In the final round, participants were given a structured time format. They recited a portion related to the Fajr prayer, followed by a short break, and then verses from Surah Ar-Rahman. From the 50 finalists, the top 10 were selected after a closely contested round.



Wasim Ahmed of the Al Quran Qirat Academy, Mysuru, said five students from his academy had made it to the top 50 out of more than 2,200 participants nationwide. He praised the organisers for conducting the event in a systematic and transparent manner and said the presence of judges from North India added credibility and fairness to the evaluation. He described the competition as a powerful source of motivation for children.



Speaking about the vision behind the event, organiser Dr Abdul Shakeel said the Trust has been engaged in social service for the last ten years and has conducted Quran recitation competitions in Saudi Arabia over the past three years. Holding the competition in Mangaluru this time, he said, was both a personal and symbolic decision.