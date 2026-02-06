ETV Bharat / bharat

Mangaluru Cops Nab 11 From Nepal For Investment Fraud Worth Crores Targeting Indians In Nepal

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Cyber Economics & Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station has arrested 11 people who targeted Indians in Nepal to defraud them of hundreds of crores of rupees in the name of investment. All of the accused were arrested in Nepal, the police said.

The arrested accused include Makavan Vikram (25) from Gujarat, Soumyaditya Chattopadhyay (21) from Kolkata, West Bengal, Pupl Shivakumar Rao (32), Rajesh Mandan (30), Mithun Kumar Mangaraj (38) from Jharkhand, Gaurav Pandey (24), Harsh Mishra (22), Mohammed Aqib Ali (27), Naushad Ali (34) from Uttar Pradesh, Rajiv Ranjan Kumar (30) from Nalanda district of Bihar, and Om Prakash Yadav (37) from Jaipur district of Rajasthan.

The fraudsters' team included 16 Indian and Chinese nationals. Nepal Police have arrested the Chinese fraudsters. Five more Indians in the gang are absconding. The police said search for them is ongoing.