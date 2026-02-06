Mangaluru Cops Nab 11 From Nepal For Investment Fraud Worth Crores Targeting Indians In Nepal
The gang included 16 Indian and Chinese nationals. Nepal Police arrested the Chinese fraudsters, while five Indians are absconding.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Cyber Economics & Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station has arrested 11 people who targeted Indians in Nepal to defraud them of hundreds of crores of rupees in the name of investment. All of the accused were arrested in Nepal, the police said.
The arrested accused include Makavan Vikram (25) from Gujarat, Soumyaditya Chattopadhyay (21) from Kolkata, West Bengal, Pupl Shivakumar Rao (32), Rajesh Mandan (30), Mithun Kumar Mangaraj (38) from Jharkhand, Gaurav Pandey (24), Harsh Mishra (22), Mohammed Aqib Ali (27), Naushad Ali (34) from Uttar Pradesh, Rajiv Ranjan Kumar (30) from Nalanda district of Bihar, and Om Prakash Yadav (37) from Jaipur district of Rajasthan.
The fraudsters' team included 16 Indian and Chinese nationals. Nepal Police have arrested the Chinese fraudsters. Five more Indians in the gang are absconding. The police said search for them is ongoing.
When the mobile phones and laptops of the accused were examined, details of a total of 624 bank accounts were found, against the holders of which, over 4,580 cases have so far been registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting (NCRP) Portal, the police said.
In one of these accounts, Rs 167 crore had been transferred. In the case registered at CEN Police Station, about Rs 30,70,26,725 was transferred into 10 bank accounts used by the fraudsters. The police said details of the remaining 623 bank accounts are yet to be obtained.
A laptop, 21 mobile phones, 20 SIM cards of different companies, and 20 different bank debit credit cards were seized from the arrested accused.
