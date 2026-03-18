ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Will Face Problems': PNG Users In Odisha Question Govt's Directive On LPG Surrender

While there are only 1.2 lakh PNG customers in Odisha, there are more than 55.4 lakh LPG customers. These PNG users said that LPG is an alternative system for them. They argued that LPG cylinders are helpful when, for some reason, the PNG supply is interrupted or the supply is disrupted during maintenance.

As per the new rules, households that currently have PNG and LPG connections will have to return their LPG cylinders.

As per the revised guidelines, consumers who already have Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections will no longer be able to keep LPG connections. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued an official gazette notification regarding this amendment.

Amidst the LPG crisis in view of the war in the Middle East, the Government of India has brought in a significant change in the use of the Essential Commodities Act. The central government has amended the Petroleum Gas (LPG) Supply Rules.

The state has over 99 lakh LPG connections, of which over 55.47 lakh users have been registered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Along with this, there are about 1,21,446 consumers of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (DPNG) in the state.

Bhubaneswar: There is discontent in Bhubaneswar after the Odisha government ordered the withdrawal of LPG connections from those who have Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections.

At present, when there is a cooking gas problem all over the country, they cannot give up LPG. The decision to withdraw LPG connections at such a time is not right, they argued.

Mamita Mishra, a PNG consumer in Bhubaneshwar, said, "Currently, there are two connections for me - LPG and PNG. If there is a problem in one, then the other connection will work. But we have to think about how safe it is to keep a full gas cylinder in the house for a long time. Now, seeing the cylinder booking problem, we feel a little relieved that we have a pipeline supply at this time. But if there is any problem in the pipeline, we need LPG cylinders immediately. If we are promised to provide an alternative immediately, then we are ready to cut one LPG connection."

She also said, "A new pipeline gas supply is being provided in Bhubaneswar. We have not faced any problem in the last few months. But if there is a problem in the future, it remains to be seen how far the gas agency will cooperate."

Another consumer, Professor Indira Dutt, said, "At this time of crisis, if we are asked to deposit cylinders, it is fine. But if this is implemented permanently, we will face problems. We want everyone's kitchens to run. But we should have an alternative to PNG. Otherwise, if it goes for any reason, we will be in trouble. We have received a message that the gas cylinders of those who have piped gas will be disconnected. We have also received a message to deposit the gas cylinders immediately."

On the other hand, a gas agency official, who did not want to be named, said, "We are working as per the instructions given by the government. We are trying our best to solve any problem of those who have PNG connections and are urged to surrender the LPG cylinders."

Piped Natural Gas (PNG) services are being expanded in Odisha. Among the major companies providing PNG are GAIL (India) Limited (in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and Megha Gas in western Odisha. BPCL is also providing PNG in Angul and Dhenkanal.